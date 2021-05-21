newsbreak-logo
Theater & Dance

Events to look forward to, this weekend and beyond.

By Marielle Argueza
montereycountyweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia will officially reopen on June 15. But until then, there are still plenty of virtual experiences to enjoy from the comfort of your desk, err, couch. Monterey Peninsula College Theatre Company is looking to 2020 as their muse. Their latest presentation, Perseverance, is inspired by themes of endurance and forging ahead. The livestream theatrical show is made up of 13 solo student performances melded into one. Think a blend of monologues, songs, dance numbers, music and spoken word pieces stitched together – and viewed from the comfort of your home. This is a one-time show performed at 7:30pm on Friday, May 21. The performance is free, but donations are appreciated. Reserve your space at mpc.edu/theatre.

