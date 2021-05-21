newsbreak-logo
Museum hosts nationally-known author

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the ongoing WHAM! Festival, the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market hosted a May 15th book signing with author Ron Baxley, Jr. Baxley is an award-winning published author who has written for over 30 years. He is mainly known for science fiction and fantasy novels, including a fantasy graphic novel, “Ziggy Zig-Zags the Light and Dark Fantastic” based on his shelter-adopted, emotional support dog, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi breed, that provided inspiration for many of his books.

