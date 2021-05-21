Sheriff's Office misappropriated funds to staff a conference, but not in a way that warranted criminal charges, per DA investigation.
As he was being interviewed by the Monterey County District Attorney's chief investigator over allegations his office misused public funds, stole county property and committed timecard fraud in using on-the-clock deputies to staff a statewide law enforcement conference, Sheriff Steve Bernal looked to his attorney for approval to answer the most basic question: What was Bernal's involvement in the planning and execution of the 2019 California State Sheriffs Association Conference?www.montereycountyweekly.com