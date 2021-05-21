newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey County, CA

Sheriff's Office misappropriated funds to staff a conference, but not in a way that warranted criminal charges, per DA investigation.

By Mary Duan
montereycountyweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs he was being interviewed by the Monterey County District Attorney's chief investigator over allegations his office misused public funds, stole county property and committed timecard fraud in using on-the-clock deputies to staff a statewide law enforcement conference, Sheriff Steve Bernal looked to his attorney for approval to answer the most basic question: What was Bernal's involvement in the planning and execution of the 2019 California State Sheriffs Association Conference?

www.montereycountyweekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Criminal Investigation#Criminal Charges#Sheriff S Office#Criminal Prosecution#Criminal Law#Da#The Swiss Rifle Club#The Sheriff S Office#Enterprise Rental Car#County Administrative#Cssa#Del Monte Shopping Center#Sheriff Department#Marriott Hotel#Ag#Sheriffs Association#Milpa#Public Funds#Sheriff Steve Bernal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Netflix
Related
Salinas, CAkion546.com

Salinas City Council to consider cutting police funding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas City Council is expected to consider cutting police funding at an upcoming meeting, according to Monterey County Supervisor Steve McShane. In response, a petition is circulating online arguing in favor of continuing full funding for the Salinas Police Department over the next six years. According...
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Salinas, CAMonterey County Herald

Mentally ill Salinas man abused by caregivers, lawsuit alleges

SALINAS — A 30-year-old Salinas man suffering from severe mental and physical conditions was allegedly abused by caregivers on repeated occasions, abuse that resulted in at least two hospitalizations, according to a lawsuit filed in Monterey County Superior Court. The alleged victim, Tyler Berry, suffers from autism, bipolar disorder and...
Monterey, CAMercury News

Monterey police arrest man after he escaped custody, stole patrol car

MONTEREY — Monterey police booked Corey Duncan, 33, of Santa Cruz into county jail Tuesday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and resisting arrest Tuesday after he escaped from police custody and stole a patrol car. According to a press release from the Monterey Police Department,...
Salinas, CAkion546.com

MOCO Peace Officers Association holds police procession to celebrate fallen officers

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On Tuesday, The Monterey County Peace Officers Association held the largest police procession in the history of the MCPOA. The event was hold to honor 21 officers that lost their lives in the line of duty including Santa Cruz County Sergeant Damon C. Gutzwiller, who was killed in an ambush attack by suspected gunman Steven Carrillo in Ben Lomond.
Santa Cruz, CAkion546.com

Santa Cruz man faces several charges after allegedly stealing police car

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A Santa Cruz resident is facing several charges after reportedly running away from authorities, following suspicion he was connected to a stolen vehicle. 33-year old Corey Duncan of Santa Cruz was arrested for resisting arrest, accessory possession of methamphetamine, identity theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. On...
Salinas, CASFGate

Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Salinas Lincoln Mercury, Inc. Alleging Failure to Pay for All Hours Worked

MONTEREY, Calif. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a complaint alleging that Salinas Lincoln Mercury, Inc. committed multiple violations of the California Labor Code. The Salinas Lincoln Mercury, Inc. lawsuit, Case No. 21CV001535, is currently pending in the Monterey County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
Salinas, CAKSBW.com

Monterey County looking forward to governor's $12B homelessness proposal

SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12B in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing. The plan includes $8.75B to expand Project Homekey and to convert existing buildings into 46,000 units of housing. The governor's proposal also includes $3B to prevent people from becoming homeless...
Monterey County, CAcityofpacificgrove.org

Monterey County stays in the Orange Tier

Today, the California Department of Public Health released this week’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier information. Monterey County was assigned to the Orange, or Moderate, Tier. Monterey County’s case rate metric of 2.6 per 100,000 was greater than 1.9 per 100,000, which is the threshold for the Yellow Tier....