Webinar: Ground-Mount Solar Pile Driver and Machine Control Basics

Engineered and constructed to withstand 180 mph hurricane winds and deliver impressive financial performance. Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic (PV) mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that its Fixed Tilt FlexRack Series G3-X racking solution is fully operational for Azimuth Energy’s 1.1 MW solar project on Highbourne Cay in the Bahamas as part of the Owner’s sustainability goals. This robust microgrid, which includes the largest PV array operating in the Bahamas to date, was designed to withstand up to 180 mph winds and provides reliable around-the-clock power in the face of increasingly severe hurricanes. It includes a 2 MWh battery plant that enables all resort generators to be switched off for the first time in fifty years, resulting in cleaner air and greater savings for up to 100 residents and guests at the resort at any given time.