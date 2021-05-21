newsbreak-logo
Virtual Events

Webinar: Ground-Mount Solar Pile Driver and Machine Control Basics

By SB Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for an informative webinar about pile drivers and how they are used to support solar industry construction. Topics will include site prep, machine best practices and informative data. Additional pile driver site knowledge, pile designs, load testing and driver support techniques will also be shared. The webinar will...

Economysolarbuildermag.com

Webinar: The Future of Flexible Flashing and Roof Tech’s Solar Mounts

The residential rooftop mounting marketplace has changed a lot in recent years, but Roof Tech has stood the test of time, innovating and perfecting their products to meet the needs of installers. Now, Roof Tech US is introducing the second generation of the RT-MINI, revealing a more efficient design. Meanwhile, RT-Butyl is changing the minds of installers and homeowners about the need for metal flashing.
Electronicselectronicproducts.com

Servo controller/driver module integrates motion control

Trinamic Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG, now part of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., has claimed the smallest and lowest-power single-axis servo controller/driver module with integrated motion control. The TMCM-1321 servo controller/driver module targets two-phase bipolar stepper motors in robotics and automation equipment. This stepper motor module optimizes speed and...
Businessachrnews.com

CoolSys Acquires Thermal Resource Sales and Supermarket Environment Services Company

BREA, Calif. — CoolSys has announced the acquisition of Thermal Resource Sales and Supermarket Environment Services Company (TRS-SESCO). “Our acquisition of TRS-SESCO represents an important step in our strategic growth plan by bringing new capabilities to our clients while introducing CoolSys into new industry sectors,” said Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “As one of the premier HVAC-engineered solutions companies in the nation, TRS has established long-term client relationships and an outstanding reputation in supporting complex, mission-critical HVAC systems across various industries. The SESCO side of the business provides industry-leading energy and sustainability solutions primarily to grocery retail customers. We are excited to welcome the TRS-SESCO team and their customers to the CoolSys family.”
Industrytdworld.com

Solar FlexRack's Mounting Technology Installed in Bahamas Resort Island's Solar Hybrid Microgrid

Engineered and constructed to withstand 180 mph hurricane winds and deliver impressive financial performance. Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic (PV) mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that its Fixed Tilt FlexRack Series G3-X racking solution is fully operational for Azimuth Energy’s 1.1 MW solar project on Highbourne Cay in the Bahamas as part of the Owner’s sustainability goals. This robust microgrid, which includes the largest PV array operating in the Bahamas to date, was designed to withstand up to 180 mph winds and provides reliable around-the-clock power in the face of increasingly severe hurricanes. It includes a 2 MWh battery plant that enables all resort generators to be switched off for the first time in fifty years, resulting in cleaner air and greater savings for up to 100 residents and guests at the resort at any given time.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Arduino Portenta Machine Control eyes Industry 4.0

Arduino has announced the Portenta Machine Control, a low-power industrial control unit to drive equipment and machinery, aimed at Industry 4.0 applications. For example, it could enable the collection of real-time data from the factory floor and remotely control equipment, maybe from the cloud, if necessary. Arduino also says that enables a range of predictive maintenance and AI use cases.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Ground-state properties via machine learning quantum constraints

Ground-state properties are central to our understanding of quantum many-body systems. At first glance, it seems natural and essential to obtain the ground state before analyzing its properties; however, its exponentially large Hilbert space has made such studies costly, if not prohibitive, on sufficiently large system sizes. Here, we propose an alternative strategy based upon the expectation values of an ensemble of operators and the elusive yet vital quantum constraints between them, where the search for ground-state properties simply equates to simple, classical constrained minimization. These quantum constraints are generally obtainable via machine learning on a large number of sample quantum many-body states systematically consistent with physical presumptions. We showcase our perspective on 1D fermion chains and spin chains for applicability, effectiveness, and several unique advantages, especially for strongly correlated systems, thermodynamic-limit systems, property designs, etc.
Westford, MAwestfordcatnews.org

Free Solar Energy Webinar to be held Saturday, May 22, 3 p.m.

Westford Climate Action is offering a free solar energy webinar via Zoom. Join this free webinar and find out how cheap, easy and fast solar installation can be. Plus: How to lower your energy bill. What rebates and no-interest loans are available. How to get paid for excess generated power with the SMART Program.
AgriculturePosted by
Concrete Contractor

Circular Concrete Pours: Tips on Pouring a Circular Foundation for a Grain Bin

Farmers have a lot to manage when it comes to the upkeep of their farm, from sourcing seed to performing routine equipment maintenance. Having the knowledge and proper tools to easily pivot between tasks is what keeps their operation running smoothly. Even a unique task like pouring a grain bin foundation can be undertaken with ad-hoc tools commonly found around the farm. However, this may compromise the foundation’s quality and lead to expensive repairs down the road.
Technologyhackaday.com

Testing 3D Printed Worm Gears

Worm gears are great if you have a low-speed, high-torque application in which you don’t need to backdrive. [Let’s Print] decided to see if they could print their own worm gear drives that would actually be usable in practice. The testing is enlightening for anyone looking to use 3D printed gearsets. (Video, embedded below.)
Industryenergycentral.com

Johnson Controls, GRID Alternatives and Partners Build Community Solar Garden and Bring Renewable Energy Job Training to City of Pueblo Housing Authority

MILWAUKEE - Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, together with longtime partner GRID Alternatives Colorado and Capital Dynamics will finance, operate and maintain a two-megawatt community solar garden for the Housing Authority for the City of Pueblo (HACP) Colorado. One of six contracted projects, the solar garden is a photovoltaic (PV) system composed of ground mounted solar panels which will generate enough energy to power 200 households annually. The energy capacity will be allocated to a mix of qualified, low-income residents as well as multifamily affordable housing properties. In addition, the project will provide hands-on solar training and employment opportunities for the local community.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Cement-Based Batteries May Turn Buildings Into Massive Power Storage Facilities

One of the areas where renewable energy has great potential is in repurposing entire urban spaces to hide components in plain sight. A novel example is outlined in a new study by researchers at Chalmers University of Technology (CUT), who presented a new cement-based battery that could form the building blocks of entire structures to store energy harvested by renewables.
CarsCleanTechnica

JB Straubel on Lithium Battery Recycling, Tesla Model Y Family + Dog Review, Lithium-Ion Battery Care — CleanTechnica Top 20

Last week’s most popular articles were centered around lithium-ion batteries, along with a popular one on the Tesla Model Y and one little potential issue in certain niche situations. Then we’ve got Ford in the news … for solar plus storage. And there’s various odd political news related to the cleantech arch-nemesis oil industry. For the full top 20 of the most popular stories on CleanTechnica last week, scroll down below.
Businesspv-magazine.com

Solid-state battery maker picks up $130 million investment

U.S. company Solid Power plans to begin pilot production of solid-state batteries suitable for use in electric vehicles by early 2022, having received an additional $130 million in funding from existing investors Ford, BMW and Volta Energy Technologies. Solid Power began producing smaller, 20 amp-hour solid-state battery cells at its...