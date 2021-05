It’s time to get rid of those old bills, checkbooks and other papers that you’ve been saving! Bring the items to the City of Springboro and Clearcreek Township Free Shred Day. The best part? You don’t need to leave your car! Please follow these guidelines: • Bring papers to be shredded in cardboard boxes or other containers—plastic bags are not accepted. • Our staff will remove the items from your car. This will keep the line moving. • We will accept household shredding only. This event is not for businesses. • Proof of residency required, for residents of City of Springboro and Clearcreek Township. For more information, call 937-748-4343 or visit www.ci.springboro.oh.us.