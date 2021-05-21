newsbreak-logo
Board of Supervisors call for public censure of Sheriff Steve Bernal following release of DA's report on misuse of funds.

By Mary Duan
montereycountyweekly.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monterey County Board of Supervisors will move to publicly censure Sheriff Steve Bernal following the release of a District Attorney's report on their determination that while the sheriff misappropriated funds in using on-the-clock deputies to drive dignitaries and their spouses around during a 2019 statewide conference, the behavior didn't rise to the level of provably criminal.

www.montereycountyweekly.com
