Board of Supervisors call for public censure of Sheriff Steve Bernal following release of DA's report on misuse of funds.
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors will move to publicly censure Sheriff Steve Bernal following the release of a District Attorney's report on their determination that while the sheriff misappropriated funds in using on-the-clock deputies to drive dignitaries and their spouses around during a 2019 statewide conference, the behavior didn't rise to the level of provably criminal.