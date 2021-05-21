NXpress Nintendo Podcast 232: Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link and New Pokémon Snap
This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon and Marc Kaliroff are joined by the one and only teacher, puppet master and, goth Tamagotchi overlord of Goomba Stomp, Marty Allen, for a photogenic smorgasbord of tangible and digital adventures. In the opening segment, Marc talks to the two about his experience using Fujifilm’s latest Instax Mini Link Nintendo Switch compatibility after receiving a review unit of the upcoming Pikachu Edition device bundle from the instant film company. Through quirky filters and a sentimental way of forging Nintendo memories in a nostalgic way, there is no doubt that those looking to print out some retro-styled screenshots will no doubt enjoy the magic of Fujifilm’s products.goombastomp.com