newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 232: Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link and New Pokémon Snap

By NXpress Podcast
goombastomp.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon and Marc Kaliroff are joined by the one and only teacher, puppet master and, goth Tamagotchi overlord of Goomba Stomp, Marty Allen, for a photogenic smorgasbord of tangible and digital adventures. In the opening segment, Marc talks to the two about his experience using Fujifilm’s latest Instax Mini Link Nintendo Switch compatibility after receiving a review unit of the upcoming Pikachu Edition device bundle from the instant film company. Through quirky filters and a sentimental way of forging Nintendo memories in a nostalgic way, there is no doubt that those looking to print out some retro-styled screenshots will no doubt enjoy the magic of Fujifilm’s products.

goombastomp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Pok Mon Snap Review#Bandai Namco#Martystuff Com#Spotify#Iheartradio#Nintendosage#Instax Mini Link Nintendo#Nintendo Memories#Quirky Filters#Screenshots#Link#Indie Spotlight#Adventures#Adorable Creatures#Compatibility#Fan Favorite Title#Discover#Vibe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamestheouterhaven.net

New Pokemon Snap and Returnal on the brain – Spectator Mode Podcast Ep.95

Keith talks about his experiences with Returnal, while Karl shares his love for the New Pokemon Snap title. Then we shift gears share our excitement regarding Resident Evil Village and can Microsoft pull more PC gaming publishers and developers to the Microsoft Store? We’re also once again joined by Sean Garmer from Video Games 2 the MAX.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

My Nintendo pin set and New Pokémon Snap case rewards now available

This week on My Nintendo, we’re seeing the arrival of two new rewards. One has been known for some time – the New Pokémon Snap Clear Zipper Case Set – yet missed its originally scheduled debut alongside the New Pokémon Snap Letter Set. The other is a brand new reward and something that’s been requested by fans of the My Nintendo program, a My Nintendo Platinum Point and Gold Points Coins Pin Set.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

New Pokémon Snap | Postcards From Lental

Part of the joy of New Pokémon Snap was exploring the diverse Lental region. And though I got to cover a lot in my review, there were still plenty of photos I couldn’t share. Which is the reason I came up with the idea for this, my New Pokémon Snap Postcards From Lental feature. Here I’ll share a handful of images from each of the different corners of Lental, showcasing my fondest memories. Fair warning, this will reveal some late-game areas. So if you want to avoid any potential surprises, beat the game before reading this.
Video GamesPolygon

New Pokémon Snap’s lifeless Wurmple is an absolute mood

Wurmple is one of the earliest critters you can capture in New Pokémon Snap, though it takes some serious work to see it do anything special on that opening level. I’d know; I spent hours trying to figure out when and where, exactly, the bug-type monster appears lying on the ground, blank eyes staring straight into the sky.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Shaymin 4-star photo guide for New Pokémon Snap

I’m not as familiar with Shaymin as I am the other Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. What I do know, however, is that it’s one of the cutest Pokémon in the entire roster. The process of finding its 4-star pose requires a lot of specific actions in a fairly short time frame, and thus it can be easily missed without a bit of effort. The real trouble here though is actually getting the game to recognize the picture when you get it, making this one of the most annoying photos to get. If you’re having trouble getting the 4-star Shaymin photo, use this New Pokémon Snap guide to get it!
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

New Pokemon Snap Review

Living in the era of remakes and nostalgia-baiting, many titles are being revamped or given sequels to capitalize on a lost sensation that modern games fail to capture. While some are eagerly awaited and praised, not many have been asked for more than a sequel to Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo 64. A novel concept for the series, Pokémon Snap tasked players with taking photos of the Pokemon in their natural habitats rather than capturing and battling them. What was a huge risk turned out to be an instant classic, and a widely loved game to this day. Now 22 years later, a sequel has been released and aims to recapture the feeling of mystery and imagination the original brought in many players. New Pokémon Snap has been an outstanding success on that front, and frankly is a stand out game all on its own.
NFLcompsmag.com

Fujifilm partnership with Nintendo Allows Images on Switch

In fact, seeing exactly what Nintendo had gone for, I was relieved. Nintendo is the king of the one-off accessory – a brilliant add-on that’s used for a handful of games but then basically worthless. This was the case for the Game Boy Printer, which paired brilliantly with that device’s camera and a smattering of other games, but was otherwise a dust-collector. By partnering with Instax, the company has smartly tied in with an existing, multi-utility device.
Video Gamesimore.com

New Pokémon Snap Lugia: Location, how to find and wake up Lugia

There are a handful of fun secrets in New Pokémon Snap, but arguably the most exciting one is finding Lugia. It isn't the most straightforward thing in the world, but once you know what to do, it's not too difficult. Here's everything you need to know about Lugia in New Pokémon Snap, including its location, how to get to it, and how to awaken it for the best pictures.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: NEW POKÉMON SNAP Is Fun When You Get Past the Grind

Over a week ago, Nintendo released New Pokémon Snap. Fans were extremely hyped for the game and have been enjoying it since its release. The game is a sequel to Pokémon Snap which released in 1999 for the Nintendo 64. You can grab your copy from the eShop or your favorite game store for $59.99. Nintendo was kind enough to provide me with a copy, and I wanted to share my thoughts.
TV Seriespcinvasion.com

League of Legends series Arcane coming to Netflix this year

After finding much success with Castlevania and The Witcher (which is based off the books, but come on), Netflix is set to have another game-related title release this year. Arcane, an animated spinoff of Riot’s enduringly popular League of Legends, was announced back in 2019 and set for a 2020 debut. But the you-know-what happened and a lot of plans were held back. However, the show is finally set to emerge this fall. What are another six months of waiting at this point, right? We don’t even know that much about it.
Comicsgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 231: Castlevania Season 4 and Famicom Detective Club Reviews

This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill are back together and better than ever after a short hiatus! Marc starts things off strong by breaking down all there is to know about the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s Castlevania anime, praising it as a worthy conclusion to the single greatest video game adaptation yet. Its ending moments might leave some fans baffled, but with incredible animation, eye-candy action, great character development, and some notable fan service that’s just as solid as ever, it’s a worthy package to entice fans all around. The final adventures of the current cast of Wallachia may be coming to an end, but what do their futures hold?
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Mobile Legends Jujutsu Kaisen event is seemingly in the works

Moonton has reportedly sent select Mobile Legends players a survey featuring characters from the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen in preparation for an upcoming crossover event. Naturally, this has spurred a fair bit of discussion among fans of the series, though Moonton is yet to make anything official.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

The Story of the Seasons Mobile Credit-Trailer • Nintendo Link

Awesome, Tencent Games and Developer Next Studios – As Promised – First Trailer Seasons mobile story Published, Mobile Offshoot announced in March 2019. Marvel also announced that it and Tencent Games have reached a licensing agreement that will allow the Chinese-based developer to create a new one. Pokujo Monokatari-Com (story of the seasons) to work. Unfortunately, more than one logo is missing – to date (thank you) Gematsu).
FIFANintendo Life

UK Charts: New Pokémon Snap Tumbles To Tenth, But Nintendo Takes Half Of Top Ten

UK physical chart data is now in for the week ending 15th May, revealing that New Pokémon Snap has fallen down the pecking order. The game, which had previously enjoyed first and second-place finishes in its opening two weeks, is now down in tenth place. EA's Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has debuted in top spot this week, followed by last week's number one, Resident Evil Village.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Beasties Is A Pokémon-Meets-Animal Crossing-Meets-Studio Ghibli Game Coming To Nintendo Switch

Beasties is a combination of monster trainer, match-3, and farming, with turn-based match-3 combat. It draws its inspiration from Pokémon, Forager, Ghibli movies, Gems of War, Monster Sanctuary, Darkest Dungeon, Moonlighter, Stardew Valley, Animal Crossing, and — although it's not a game — climate change. And those are just the inspirations listed on the Kickstarter! We're also seeing elements of Neopets, Harvest Moon, Zelda, and even old-school JRPGs like Chrono Trigger.
ComicsNintendo Life

Video: Pokémon Launches New 'PokéToon' Animation Starring Pancham

Last June, The Pokémon Company launched a new series of animations called 'PokéToon', reminding us of old classics like Warner Bros.' Looney Tunes. The first show starred Scraggy and Mimikyu, and seemed to go down really well with fans. Now, the series has returned with a new, longer animation starring...