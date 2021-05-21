NXpress Nintendo Podcast 232: Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link and New Pokémon Snap

Living in the era of remakes and nostalgia-baiting, many titles are being revamped or given sequels to capitalize on a lost sensation that modern games fail to capture. While some are eagerly awaited and praised, not many have been asked for more than a sequel to Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo 64. A novel concept for the series, Pokémon Snap tasked players with taking photos of the Pokemon in their natural habitats rather than capturing and battling them. What was a huge risk turned out to be an instant classic, and a widely loved game to this day. Now 22 years later, a sequel has been released and aims to recapture the feeling of mystery and imagination the original brought in many players. New Pokémon Snap has been an outstanding success on that front, and frankly is a stand out game all on its own.