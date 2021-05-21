Caitlin Reilly Talks "Super-Special" General Hospital Tribute to Dad John Reilly

Image Source: Sela Shiloni; Stylist: Kevin Ericson; Hair Stylist: Richard Collins; Makeup Artist: Cedric Jolivet. Take a scroll through TikTok's For You page on any given day, and you'll likely encounter footage of Caitlin Reilly doing what she does best: impersonating people you love to hate. The 31-year-old actress unexpectedly catapulted herself into the TikTok spotlight in 2020, attracting nearly 2 millions followers who can't get enough of the painfully accurate and oddly specific characters she's created. In the blink of an eye, she can morph into the stuck-up mom asking for almond-shaped nails at the salon, and moments later, you just might mistake her for the woman who ran the horse camp you went to in 8th grade or the guy who thinks loving dogs is a personality.