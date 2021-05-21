newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jeopardy! Ratings Rebound With Guest Host Bill Whitaker

By Jillian Bowe
daytimeconfidential.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! viewers are liking veteran journalist Bill Whitaker behind the podium. Whitaker guest-hosted the game show from May 3 until 14 and saw ratings spike by 6%. They dipped to an 18-week low when CNN's Anderson Cooper took his turn as host during the previous weeks from April 19 to April 30, Broadcast & Cable reports.

daytimeconfidential.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Mehmet Oz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Mehmet Oz#Cnn#Broadcast Cable#Jeopardy Viewers#Ratings#The Game#Veteran#Family Feud#Rebound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
SONY
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Bill Whitaker Reveals Which ‘60 Minutes’ Colleague He Wants to See Compete on Show

While speaking in an exclusive interview before his Jeopardy! guest-hosting debut, Bill Whitaker revealed which colleague he wants to compete on the game show. The 60 Minutes journalist hosted the famous quiz show for the first time earlier this evening. He took over hosting duties from Anderson Cooper, whose two-week stint on the show came to an end on Friday. Whitaker is the third Jeopardy! guest host with a background in journalism, including Cooper and Katie Couric. Yet he thinks another 60 Minutes colleague of his would also make a great contestant on the game show.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Bill Whitaker

Showing 1 - 5 of 5 articles tagged "Bill Whitaker" Jeopardy! reveals dates for the next three guest-hosts. CNN's Anderson Cooper succeeds Aaron Rodgers from April 19 through 30, followed by 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker from May... Posted Wednesday 1/13/21 at 2:15PM EST. Jeopardy! announces guest hosts Mayim Bialik...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Asks Fans Which Channel They Watch Most in Snap of TV-Themed Board

On Monday evening, Jeopardy!‘s Twitter account showed off a picture of a television-themed game board, which may be a preview of some of tonight’s categories. Monday’s episode will mark the debut of Bill Whitaker‘s Jeopardy! guest hosting run on the game show. He’s taking over for Anderson Cooper as the next celebrity interim host. For the next two weeks, Whitaker will take the reins. And Jeopardy!‘s social media team may have just revealed the first topics of Whitaker’s appearance.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

What is Bill Whitaker’s net worth?

CBS’ Bill Whitaker has been a journalist since 1979. The news personality is slated to guest-host Jeopardy! from May 3 - May 14, 2021. Bill Whitaker, 69, reportedly has a net worth of $1million. His annual salary at CBS is estimated to be $102,548. Whitaker has been with the network...
CharitiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Huge Charity Donation to the ‘Media Fellowship House’ During Bill Whitaker’s First Week

On Friday evening, Jeopardy!‘s Twitter account announced the first week’s worth of donations to guest host Bill Whitaker‘s favorite charity. Whitaker took over as interim host from CNN anchor Anderson Cooper earlier this week on Monday. It began the 60 Minutes journalist‘s two-week stint on the game show. Now that Whitaker’s first week is coming to an end, the game show has revealed the accumulated donations so far. Jeopardy! is generously matching each contestant’s winnings and donating the total to each guest host’s chosen charity.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Watch ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Aaron Rodgers and Jackie in Latest Clip

“The Conners” is embracing the game show world. And it’s also bringing Aaron Rodgers back to “Jeopardy!” as a guest star as well. In a clip from the upcoming episode, Rodgers is once again behind the lectern and back in his element. But the Green Bay Packers will have to face a challenge he didn’t last time as guest host. Namely, Jackie is one of the contestants on the show. And she’s bringing all of her usual sitcom antics to the “Jeopardy!” world.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Anderson Cooper Gears Up For Second Week: What Are Fans Saying About His Hosting Stint So Far?

Anderson Cooper started his time behind the podium on the “Jeopardy!” studio last week. Now, his time hosting the popular game show is entering its second week. “Jeopardy!” has been going through a series of different guest hosts since the beloved longtime host, Alex Trebek, passed away in November. Ken Jennings, Mike Richards, Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, and Dr. Mehmet Oz have all been on the stage so far.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Anderson Cooper Scolds Contestants for Missing Question

On Thursday night’s episode of Jeopardy!, guest host Anderson Cooper was left shocked when no one could answer a question about the hit show Fleabag. The three contestants obviously weren’t fans of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy series Fleabag. The Emmy-winning show and actress burst onto the scene just a few years ago. Based off of Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show, she portrays a single woman traversing life in London while frequently speaking directly to viewers.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions guest-host Buzzy Cohen is angling to become the permanent host

"Alex (Trebek) and I had a funny exchange about my interest in potentially hosting someday when he retired, so the folks over at Jeopardy! knew that it's a dream of mine," said Cohen, who began his two-week guest-hosting stint on Monday." I didn't think anything would come of it, and I certainly wasn't calling Sony, being like, 'Hey, can I get a shoutout?'" The tradeoff: Hosting prevents him from competing again as a contestant. But is Cohen actually a candidate to fill Trebek's shoes? "I think everyone that comes on people should look at (as a candidate), and by human nature, they're going to say, 'Can I see that person doing it?' Buzzy is one of the great personalities to come out of Jeopardy!,'" says executive producer Mike Richards. As USA Today notes, however, "Cohen's nerdy appeal and playful rejoinders were polarizing; some viewers found him obnoxious. But it's a different Cohen you'll see this week." Cohen adds: "Certainly, there's Buzzy as a contestant and Buzzy as a host: It's a different role, and there's a different responsibility."
TV & Videos987thebull.com

Jeopardy Will Name A Permanent Host This Summer

Jeopardy! producer, Mike Richards, says the permanent host will be announced this summer. Following the passing of Alex Trebek, a string of celebrities, such as Aaron Rogers, Dr. Oz, and Anderson Cooper have stood at the podium dishing out clues. Recently, it was announced that Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton will guest host Jeopardy! in July after an online petition garnered support from celebrities and fans alike.
NFLWVNews

In jeopardy

It’s no secret that I am a “Jeopardy!” fan. The question is why — or, in “Jeopardy!” tradition, maybe that’s the answer. The question would be, “What is, Genny averages around only three or four correct responses per game?”. It’s also no secret that “Jeopardy!” ratings have taken a hit...