WTA Belgrade Semifinal Predictions Including Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova

The semifinals at WTA Belgrade are here, with Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ana Konjuh. Here is your look at all the action. Tomova, at a career high ranking, has reached a second semifinal of the season, this time as a lucky loser. Tomova lost to Ana Konjuh, who is in the other semifinal, and they could now meet in the final after Tomova won consecutive three setters to reach this stage. Badosa is also at a career high ranking and now has 4 semifinals this season (but no finals yet). Badosa has been playing incredible tennis for weeks and hasn’t dropped a set this tournament, the Spaniard should continue to win and will be favored against Tomova. Badosa in 2.