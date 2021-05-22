newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

What Is The Secret Sound? It Could Be Worth Lots of Cash!

By Brian Stephenson
Posted by 
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, at least two Cashmere Valley Bank Secret Sounds are no longer secrets! Shalena won $250 when she correctly identified 'A STAPLER' and Nini wasted very little time in identifying 'A PAPER CUTTER' to pick up a cool $50!. 92.9 The Bull is your home for the CASHMERE VALLEY BANK...

929thebull.com
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#Billionaires#The Secret#Family Secrets#The Cashmere Valley Bank#Cvb#Time#Guns#Friends#Ghost Towns#Home#Co Workers#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Buying CarsYankton Daily Press

Car Talk: Element In Hand Likely Worth Two On The Used Car Lot

I’m going to college in the fall, and my parents want to give me their 2004 Honda Element. The Element has 140,000 miles on it, and my grandpa says it’s going to fall apart and that cars can’t be trusted after 100,000 miles. My dad says the Element could go to 200,000 miles.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Couple who bought house without viewing it spot 'secret room' from the outside

A couple who bought a house without ever viewing it in person noticed that something didn't quite add up when they moved in. TikTok user Sissyhankshaw explained that, due to the pandemic, they had bought the property without visiting first - but when they finally got to see it in real life they realised it had "something very weird about it that we had not noticed" from the pictures.
Lifestylekidsactivitiesblog.com

Apparently Pool Popping Is A Thing, And People Get Really Into It!

It’s summer. And so hot. Like, SO hot. Last year when it got this hot we decided to get a temporary pool. You know the kind: pvc piping, plastic, above ground. These pools are awesome because they let you enjoy cooling down in the summer, but they aren’t super permanent.
Public HealthYuma Daily Sun

First Take: What pandemic habits are worth keeping?

I saw a post on social media recently asking “What pandemic habits will you keep?”. Some responses included curbside shopping, or making coffee at home. Others were just ready to jump back into the world, and simply responded “none.”. I think my family will continue to focus on making healthy...
Lifestyleneworleansmom.com

The Secret Stain Remover Every Mom Should Own

Disclosure :: there are affiliate links embedded below if you’re compelled to give our secret stain remover a try!. Have you ever watched your child sliding into a muddy 3rd base and thought, “well those pants will be real fun to clean.” Has your child joyfully jumped in mud puddles after a rainstorm leaving dirty water on their clothes? Do you sometimes wonder what in the world your kids did at school that day? I know I am not alone in the endless battle against mud, grass and marinara sauce.
Alice Walkerbigrapidsnews.com

THE RIVER: What's a word worth?

If we have learned nothing else this past year, it has been that words matter. As a retired English teacher, this gives me great comfort. All that time spent on words — reading, writing, studying vocabulary, linguistics, and rhetoric — was all worth it. And like the saying goes, you...
Public SafetyPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

If You Find A Slice Of Cheese On Your Car - You Might Be In Danger

There are many bad people in the world and it seems they are always finding new ways to abduct potential victims. There have been warnings shared on social media about how finding a water bottle on your car could mean you're in danger, or how discovering "1F" written outside of your home could be a sign that you might be victimized, even how perilous it can be to let a stranger take a photo of your dog. Well now comes a story of a woman warning others about finding a piece of cheese on their car's hood.
LifestyleOpelika-Auburn News

Anderson: Not exactly the vacation we envisioned

Our son, Eric, shared plans for a vacation in the Georgia mountains and forwarded photos of the property. Noticing how spacious was the rental, I noted there was room a-plenty for guests, such as his parents. Not very subtle. They did courteously bid us come. Yet, little did we anticipate...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

YouTube Channel Food Theory Has the Secret Recipe for Mountain Dew Pizza and We're Tempted!

In anticipation of Fox’s new food show, Crime Scene Kitchen, we’ve teamed up with the Food Theory channel for an exciting recipe challenge involving everyone’s favorite soft drink Mountain Dew! Crime Scene Kitchen is the all new competition series where America’s best bakers think like a detective, but bake like a pastry chef, and Food Theory is up to the same mystery work involving a secret ingredient of his own.
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

What to Do If You Find an AirTag Making a Sound

Apple's AirTag item trackers are designed to keep tabs on personal possessions such as keys, wallets, backpacks, luggage and more using the Find My network on iOS devices. If an AirTag is separated for a period of time from its owner, it will make a sound to alert those nearby. If you find an AirTag after hearing it make a sound, here's what you can do to help return it to its rightful owner.
ElectronicsJuneau Empire

AirPhysio Reviews: Is It Worth the Money? What to Know First

Are you having trouble breathing? Want a solution that can clear your airways, all while improving lung health? We have recently come across a device that can reverse mild concerns about respiratory function. The creators affirm that their solution can go as far as removing pollutants from the body. For those of you who might have guessed a cleanse of some sort, this discovery is matchless compared to the usual means that individuals undergo to remove toxins. So far, individuals are told that this single, hand-held device has been FDA-registered, remains a top contender recommended by doctors, and all that it requires is a deep breath or two. Let’s cut right to the chase; the purpose of this review is to shed light on AirPhysio:
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

Giving Yourself What You Need Is the Secret

I want you to understand something. You live in a world with others whom you depend on and who depend on you. You want to be able to trust that your mechanic isn’t ripping you off, that your teachers know what they’re talking about and that politicians are going to represent you when the time comes to write bills and laws.
Pittsburgh, PANew Pittsburgh Courier

Recession Proof CEO Marcus Barney reveals secrets to turning credit into cash

(BlackPressUSA)—Born into homelessness and forced to fend for himself before he could legally rent a hotel room, Marcus “Him 500” Barney blossomed into a self-taught millionaire through hard work and dogged determination. After mastering the art of turning credit into cash while legally developing strategies that would support his immediate family, the former cellphone repairman and real estate investor developed a movement—Recession Proof —built to create wealth in the Black community.