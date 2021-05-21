Gratomic Provides Update on Covid-19 Exposure at Aukam

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./. CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV: HEI) ("Huntington" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners, to act as co-lead agents, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents") for a marketed private placement of units ("HD Units") at a price of C$0.28 per HD Unit ("HD Offering Price") and flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of C$0.35 per FT Unit ("FT Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of C$5,000,000 ("Offering"). Each FT Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), each of which will not qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). Each HD Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.40 for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.