2021 Armed Forces Day

Today (May 15) is National Armed Forces Day as well as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In Grand Forks, both have great significance. As a community served by Grand Forks Air Force Base, we understand the importance of our nation’s military, not only as the defender of the nation but as fellow citizens and neighbors. And as a community that last year saw the death of an on-duty police officer and a serious injury to a deputy sheriff, we have witnessed first-hand how our local peace officers have made the greatest sacrifices while serving and protecting the people.