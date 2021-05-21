newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

2021 Armed Forces Day

aerotechnews.com
 1 day ago

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., celebrates National Armed Forces Day, May 15, 2021. Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact.

www.aerotechnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Nellis Air Force Base#National Armed Forces Day#Aerotech News And Review#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact#Creech#Nev#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Desert
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Marketing
Related
Museumsdayton.com

Air Force museum to celebrate Armed Forces Day with ‘Plane Talks’

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will celebrate Armed Forces Day Saturday by inviting visitors to connect with aircraft experts for “Plane Talks”. From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., more than 40 veterans will be stationed throughout the museum, including crew chiefs, engineers, navigators, pilots and more. ExploreGreene...
Torrance, CADaily Breeze

Tiger Squadron flyover to mark Armed Forces Day in Torrance Saturday

The annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade may be nixed once again, but the city won’t let the military appreciation day go unobserved — so it will celebrate with the historic warbirds conducting a flyover above Torrance Boulevard at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15. The parade, which was scrapped for...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Our view: On National Peace Officers Memorial Day and Armed Forces Day, it’s time to inspect and properly fly flags

Today (May 15) is National Armed Forces Day as well as National Peace Officers Memorial Day. In Grand Forks, both have great significance. As a community served by Grand Forks Air Force Base, we understand the importance of our nation’s military, not only as the defender of the nation but as fellow citizens and neighbors. And as a community that last year saw the death of an on-duty police officer and a serious injury to a deputy sheriff, we have witnessed first-hand how our local peace officers have made the greatest sacrifices while serving and protecting the people.
MuseumsSioux City Journal

Stealth fighter making final approach to Ashland's SAC museum

The Air Force removes the rockets from beneath an airplane’s ejection seats before releasing it for public display. But that’s just part of its standard demilitarization process. Technicians also drain all the fluids, neutralize the weapon systems and recover any radioactive components from certain jet engines. It’s an extended effort,...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

AF Personnel Center command chief visits Davis-Monthan

Chief Master Sgt. Ben Hoglund, Air Force Personnel Center command chief, briefs Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., May 10, 2021. Hoglund spoke on how AFPC is accelerating change by constantly bettering programs, such as the Exceptional Family Member Program, to best take care of Airmen and their families.
Aerospace & Defensewahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Armed Forces Day: Test your knowledge of US military

Armed Forces Day, which celebrates the men and women serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Air Force, Army, Marines and Navy, is May 15. The quiz below, from the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University, provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of our nation’s armed forces. Article I,...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

US Air Force shows F-15E loaded with five stealthy JASSMs

The US Air Force (USAF) demonstrated that a Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle could carry five AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM), more than double its current capacity. The 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron at Eglin AFB in Florida finished a proof-of-concept, called Project Strike Rodeo, showing the greater carriage capacity...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Your Armed Forces Day guide to the military aircraft in Charleston airspace

NORTH CHARLESTON — Drive down the aptly named Aviation Avenue and other roads near Charleston Air Force Base and you'll no doubt see some familiar military aircraft. But all across the Lowcountry, there are dozens of plane-watching opportunities. And identifying some of the flying craft can be a little a tough sometimes. With a little practice, the characteristics of most will become easier to spot.
Del City, OKoklahoman.com

Del City’s Armed Forces Day and Shriners Parade returns May 15

DEL CITY — The annual Armed Forces Day and Shriners Parade will be at 10 a.m. Saturday to celebrate the men and women who serve in the armed forces. The city of Del City and the Del City Chamber of Commerce announced the return of the annual event that will include dozens of parade entries and feature military vehicles, India Shriners, veteran groups, community organizations and more.
MilitaryDaily Commercial

As Armed Forces Day nears, remembering Paul Tibbets, captain of Enola Gay

In 1986 a special assignment took me to the remote, desolate and windswept island of Tinian in the Northern Mariana Islands. What remained of long, twin runways built for B-29s to attack Japan during World War II were overgrown and difficult to find. Only slivers of concrete the width of our jeep remained visible.
FestivalYuma Daily Sun

Honoring America’s armed forces

May is a special month for honoring our armed forces. On May 8, 1945, eleven months after Allied Forces landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, Nazi Germany surrendered. This date is celebrated as V-E Day (Victory in Europe Day). It was not the end of World War II, but with the surrender of Nazi Germany, the end of the war was in sight.
Huntington, WVWSAZ

Corona Calculus ahead of Armed Forces Parade

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United States is slowly returning back to normal 14 months into the pandemic. While there is still work to do, the light at the end of the tunnel is growing brighter week by week. This weekend, the South Charleston Armed Forces Parade is a go...
Aerospace & Defensecoastguardnews.com

Coast Guard, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard, Navy, Marines, and Air Force conducted a search and rescue exercise off the coast of Cape Lookout, N.C., Tuesday. The purpose of the exercise was to test and provide realistic feedback on existing policies, plans, procedures, and agreements with the Coast Guard and partner Department of Defense units within the Fifth Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

Newt and Callista Gingrich: Armed Forces Day – celebrate the heroes who serve in our US military

Every third Saturday in May, America comes together to celebrate Armed Forces Day in honor of the brave men and women who serve in the U.S. military. May 15, 2021 is the 71st anniversary of the establishment of Armed Forces Day. This commemorative holiday was established by President Harry Truman in 1950 following the passage of the National Security Act in 1947.