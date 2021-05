The cost of many goods and services is going up. And at a time when so many people's finances are shaky, that's not great news. Remember the days of paying $5 per roll of toilet paper early on in the pandemic? Well, they may not be behind us. A major lumber shortage is causing everything to rise in price, from new construction homes to toilet paper. And while we may not see the ridiculous price per roll we did back in March of 2020, our personal finances could still be heavily impacted.