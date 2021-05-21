newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

A journalist from Soup TV who was suspected of the crime has been arrested and released

By Will Smith
presstories.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFatima Zahra Rajmi, a journalist with the Moroccan-based Soup TV, was released by Spanish police in Ceuta at the end of Friday, after which she arrested the woman after she had been at the scene for several days. This includes the border situation in the context of the influx of several thousand people from Morocco. According to local Spanish media Ceuta lighthouse, He was arrested on the orders of the Almeria Criminal Court. He was transferred to this jurisdiction to report the suspension of a decision issued against him. He was later released.

presstories.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Freedom#Morocco#Zahra#Freedom Of Expression#International Crime#Border Police#Journalists#Military Police#City Police#Soup Tv#Ceuta#Advance Souftv#Al Jazeera#Spanish Police#Moroccan Women#Spanish Agents#Involvement#Abuses#Minors#Rights Violations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Suspect Goes On Crime Spree After Being Released By The Court

St. Johnsbury resident, Alex Brown was released by the court after being charged in February with trying to break into the home of an elderly Pearl Street resident. But according to court documents, that was just the beginning of a crime spree by Brown which now includes allegations that he trespassed on railroad property, vandalized a washing machine and dryer, stole someone’s mail and stole a motorcycle and painted it green.
Violent Crimesfemalefirst.co.uk

Wealthy recluse lived with burglar's body for 15 years

Bruce Roberts kept Shane Snellman's rotting corpse in his home for 15 years after shooting him dead in 2002. A wealthy recluse murdered a burglar who entered his home before keeping his mummified body for 15 years. An inquest heard how Bruce Roberts gunned down Shane Snellman in Sydney in...
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Police in Thailand arrest 3 journalists who fled Myanmar

BANGKOK — Three senior journalists working for a news agency in Myanmar who fled after the military government ordered its operations to stop have been arrested by police in northern Thailand, their editor said Monday. The three work for DVB, also known as Democratic Voice of Burma, an online and...
Sex CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

British woman murdered in Pakistan 'may have been killed by a HIRED gunman' as police continue to hunt for second suspect

Police investigating the murder of a British law graduate in Pakistan believe she may have been killed by a hitman after uncovering alibis for the two main suspects. Mayra Zulfiquar, 24, was found dead from bullet wounds to her neck and shoulder in Lahore on May 3, with suspicion falling on Zahir Jadoon and Saad Butt, 28 - friends-turned-love-rivals who had allegedly both proposed to Ms Zulfiquar.
Violent Crimesvestnikkavkaza.net

Crimean police arrest suspect who threatened to detonate school

Crimean police have detained a man who on social media threatened that he was going to blow up a school in an attempt to test just how effectively Russia’s security services operate, a source in the Crimean law enforcement informed said. "A man was detained in the Krasnogvardeysky District [of...
Advocacykaftanpost.com

No police officer killed during our protest in Abuja — Shi’ites

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi’ites, have denied killing a police officer, ASP Ezekiel Adama, during their protest in Abuja last Friday. The group insisted that its members were not responsible for the officer’s death, adding that at no point did it have close contact with any of the anti-riot policemen deployed to quell the protest.
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

A Sketch Released of a Hate Crime Suspect in a Subway Attack

New York, NY (77WABC)-The attached NYPD police artist sketch is that of a suspect wanted in connection with a hate crime in the NYC subway system. Around 6:40 pm the evening of Wed. April 28th, police say a 47-year-old woman was walking along the southbound platform at the corner of 2nd Ave. and East Houston St.when she was suddenly assaulted. Her male attacker, without provocation, punched her in the face with a closed fist, causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect then fled the location. The woman refused medical attention despite being bruised on her face and head, along with suffering leg pain and lacerations to both of her hands.
Violent Crimesmainstreet-nashville.com

Crime briefs: Suspect in market shooting arrested after trying to flee

Metro Nashville Police detectives have charged Dujuan Marcus Dunlap, 39, with Sunday morning’s slaying of Bobby McGuire, 21, outside the Pizzaville Marathon market on Trinity Lane. The investigation shows that Dunlap and McGuire exchanged shots but that Dunlap fired first. An uninvolved man, Christopher Cox, 34, was wounded in the...
Worldalbuquerquenews.net

Italian court sentences 2 U.S. men to life for killing policeman

ROME, Italy: Two young Americans have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 slaying of an Italian policeman. Found guilty of murder were Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, former schoolmates from the San Francisco-area. Prosecutors said Elder stabbed to death Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Murder probe in Pakistan after British woman found with bullet wounds

Police in Lahore are searching for two men after the killing of a British woman of Pakistani origin, reportedly after the men had each pressured her to marry them. Mayra Zulfiquar, a 24-year-old law graduate who moved to Pakistan two months ago, was found dead in her rented flat after four men including the two chief suspects were believed to have broken in early on Monday.
California StateNorristown Times Herald

Caln Police seek motorcyclist who has been successful in avoiding capture

CALN — Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a motorcyclist who has been successful in evading police for weeks. Police say the motorcycle operator is responsible for two recent incidents at the Caln Township municipal complex. Following both incidents, the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed. Police bodycam and in-car camera video captured the operator taunting officers, and eluding capture on May 13.