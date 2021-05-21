A journalist from Soup TV who was suspected of the crime has been arrested and released

Fatima Zahra Rajmi, a journalist with the Moroccan-based Soup TV, was released by Spanish police in Ceuta at the end of Friday, after which she arrested the woman after she had been at the scene for several days. This includes the border situation in the context of the influx of several thousand people from Morocco. According to local Spanish media Ceuta lighthouse, He was arrested on the orders of the Almeria Criminal Court. He was transferred to this jurisdiction to report the suspension of a decision issued against him. He was later released.