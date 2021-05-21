Coco Gauff Proving to be a Threat on Clay, Reaches Her First Final on the Surface in Parma

American teenager Coco Gauff fought to win a three-set semifinal over Katerina Siniakova to reach the final in Parma, her second career WTA final and first on clay. She is hoping for a title to cap off an impressive few weeks following her run to the semifinal in Rome. Siniakova was the first player to take a set off Gauff this week, after she dispatched her first three opponents in straight sets highlighted by an impressive 6-3 6-3 win over fellow American Amanda Anisimova. She had a breakout tournament in Rome where she scored her first two top-10 wins on clay, over Madrid champion Aryna Sabalenka and world #1 Ash Barty (though Barty retired after winning the first set). Gauff’s run to the final is even more impressive considering her time on court by also reaching the doubles final with partner Caty McNally.