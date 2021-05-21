Catherman SCAW

newsbreak-logo
Selinsgrove, PA

By Kurt Ritzman
The Daily Item
 1 day ago
Anyone who watched Cole Catherman play goalkeeper for the Selinsgrove soccer team in the fall knows he wasn’t afraid to make a play for the ball in traffic.

That’s the same attitude the senior has used this spring as a hurdler on the boys track and field team.

“It’s his fearlessness that makes him a good hurdler,” said Selinsgrove coach Brian Catherman, also Cole’s father. “He’s a person who is not going to back down. That’s something he does in the soccer goal — he attacks the ball. That’s the same way he attacks the hurdles.”

Cole Catherman swept the 110- and 300-meter hurdles last week at the Heartland Athletic Conference Central Sectional meet, and he will compete in both events at today’s District 4 meet.

“I definitely want to qualify for states in the 110s and 300s,” Cole Catherman said. “I’m really focused on enjoying it, though, because this could be the last time I run.”

Catherman’s performance on the track, his academic performance (4.0 GPA) and his commitment to community service are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.

The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.

With no season last year, the Cathermans spent time after soccer season ended making sure that Cole was ready for his senior season.

“The biggest thing was the winter work,” Brian Catherman said. “We both talked about it at home. ... The work indoors really pushed him to where he’s at now.”

Cole Catherman agreed the offseason work was crucial.

“With hurdles being so technical, I wanted to make the most of my time,” he said. “Because of the snow on the track, we ended up working out in the lower lobby of the school. It wasn’t ideal, but we made the most of it. We trained hard and had fun.”

Cole Catherman’s desire to put in extra work has served him well outside of athletics, as well.

“His work ethic is the biggest thing,” coach Catherman said. “That’s a thing as a parent you love to see. As he goes off to college, it’s only going to help him, and later down the line when he joins the workforce, too.

“I think his work ethic is what really pushes him over the edge.”

Cole Catherman was quick to credit his parents for instilling that work ethic in him as a youngster.

“They pushed me to be the greatest I can in the classroom,” he said.

Cole Catherman, who is a member of the National Honor Society, took four classes through Bloomsburg University’s Accelerated College Experience (ACE program) during the fall semester.

“When I was at home taking classes in the ACE program, I looked to my teachers for the help I needed,” Cole Catherman said. “Some kids don’t take advantage of office hours or asking their teachers for help, but it really pays off.”

Cole Catherman has also spent time giving back. He volunteered to help set up before the Selinsgrove Street Fair, and helped prepare and serve food at Haven Ministry Center with his church, Zion Lutheran of Kratzerville.

“That was really an eye-opening experience,” he said.

He also went on a mission trip to Houston where he helped clean a neighborhood. Cole Catherman said his group had dozens of bags full of trash gathered from the street and yards by the end of the day.

“It really makes me feel good to give back,” he said. “I always love seeing joy in other people’s faces. ... It’s really about the people who are getting help. It’s great to see their lives lit up by our work.”

He also helps out during third-grade agriculture day as a member of the FFA. One other project he was especially proud of was he and three friends made a song for a Technology Student Association project.

“We programmed a beat and also recorded our voices; it was pretty fun,” Cole Catherman said. “We actually won regionals and were going to go to states, but sadly that was canceled” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Next year, Cole Catherman is headed to King’s College, where he will play soccer, after being accepted to a five-year physician assistant program.

“I’ve always been interested in human anatomy and science,” he said. “I wanted to do work that not only helps people, but is interesting. How muscles and bones work is really interesting.

“To get to do something I enjoy in school and apply it to real life also while helping people is great.”

With a challenging academic regimen facing him in college and a spot on the soccer team, Cole Catherman knows that his track and field career will soon come to an end.

He hopes it extends to next week’s state meet in Shippensburg.

“I’m a little off the qualifying times, but knowing this is one of the last times I’m going to run I’m going to push as hard as I can,” Cole Catherman said. “If I don’t make it, I don’t, but I’m going to give it my best shot.”

