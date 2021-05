Margaret Ann Miller Hughes passed away in her sleep during the early morning hours on May 20, 2021, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home with interment to follow at the Hughes’ property in Buckhorn. The family will greet friends on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Newton.