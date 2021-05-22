newsbreak-logo
Documentary “2020 A Comedy Special” takes a look at how comedy survived in the time of COVID

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020 every comedian had two choices… adapt or die. It was a test to their mettle. The live entertainment business was one of the first to shut down and the last to open. The industry got really scrappy whether it be outdoor shows, virtual shows, or more digital content. Many figured out a way.

Celebritiestheslanted.com

BBC Select Teases Next Britney Spears Conservatorship Documentary

Britney fans have another documentary to watch this week if they missed out on Hulu’s “The New York Times Presents: The Framing of Britney Spears.” BBC Select picked up the rights to the exclusive premiere of “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship,” and the documentary will be available to stream on May 11th. BBC Select is available on Amazon Prime Video and the Apple TV app in the U.S. and Canada. “The Framing of Britney” is already available to stream on Hulu.
TV & VideosVulture

Carmen Christopher Parties in the Streets in His New Comedy Special

Carmen Christopher is going to give you a tight stand-up special, whether you’re expecting it or not. Christopher filmed his new special, Street Special, in November 2020 in New York, when fans and comedians had gone for months without indoor comedy but people were still able to congregate safely outside. In the trailer for the half-hour special, one of the first original comedy specials on Peacock, Christopher takes advantage of the city’s outdoor-dining setups (hi, Veselka!), parks, and street corners. “I think people still want to laugh. I’m going to take my best material and do it on the streets of New York City, unsolicited.” At one point, a classic NYC grumpy man throws a glass of water at him. Comedy shows, oh how we’ve missed you. It debuts May 20 on Peacock.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Are These the Most Essential Comedies Ever?

In our new video series, RT Essentials, we give you the stories behind the movies that defined eras, genres, and the careers of some of our biggest stars. In this episode we spotlight the comedies that have, over many decades, shaped the genre as we know it today – from romantic comedies like Coming to America and The 40-Year-Old Virgin to spoofs like Scary Movie and Airplane!. Join host Mark Ellis as he dishes on fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, dives into each movie’s impact on the genre that’s all about making us laugh, and shares clips of the funniest moments from these gut-busting classics.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Starz Releases First Look at Comedy 'Blindspotting' Premiering in June (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that Daveed Diggs and Rafel Casal’s new comedy series “Blindspotting” will premiere on June 13 at 9 p.m. across all its platforms. Based on the 2018 film of the same name that Diggs and Casal also wrote, produced and starred in, “Blindspotting” picks up six months after where the movie left off. It centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland, Calif. until longtime partner and father of her son, Miles (Casal), is incarcerated. She is left to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and half sister (Jaylen Barron). The cast also includes recording artist Benjamin Turner as Earl, who was recently released from prison; Candace Nicholas-Lippman as Ashley’s close friend Janelle, and Atticus Woodward as Sean, Ashley and Miles’ sweet and energetic son. “Blindspotting” is produced by Lionsgate Television. In addition to Diggs and Casal, it is executive produced by Jesse Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee and Tim Palen. See a trailer below.
TV Serieswmagazine.com

How Hacks Co-creator Jen Statsky Made a Timeless Comedy for the Twitter Era

A 25-year-old comedy writer named Ava makes an unsavory joke on Twitter, gets blacklisted from Hollywood, and must move to Las Vegas to help out an older comedian—the legendary and fictional Deborah Vance—who does not want her help at all. That’s the premise of Hacks, the new HBO Max series co-created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, who is best known for her work on Broad City, Parks and Recreation, and The Good Place.
TV & VideosBham Now

Cahaba Comedy Night

Join us every Monday for the Cahaba Comedy Night hosted by Brooks Bell! This comedy night will feature multiple local comedians.
Moviestricornernews.com

Horror and Comedy Horror

Who doesn’t like a good horror story? You there with your hand raised, please skip to the last paragraph while we cover the seriously disturbing stuff:. The great silent films of the 1920s were often horror movies, which may have been the inspiration for John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place” (2018). When his movie opens you see an empty street, then someone tiptoeing through a ransacked store. You hear nothing, and you will hear nothing for most of the next tense and terrifying 90 minutes. You are in a post-apocalyptic America that is occupied by blind monsters who have an acute sense of hearing. If they hear you, you are dead meat, quite literally. The story centers on the Abbot family: Lee (Krasinski), Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and their children, who live silently in the basement of a house in a deserted town while Lee searches for a solution. “A Quiet Place” was filmed in Pawling, N.Y., on a relatively low budget, but it was a critical and commercial success. If you saw it, you’ll recall the heartbreaking but hopeful ending and will want to see “A Quiet Place Part II” which will be released on May 28. If you missed it, go to Amazon Prime and rent or buy it, from $2.99.
Bellevue, NEkios.org

Bellevue Little Theater’s Latest Comedy is Timely, Director Marya Lucca-Thyberg Explains on KIOS-FM

Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking; his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for... the worst candidate to ever run for office. "The Outsider" is a timely and hilarious comedy that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
TV & VideosSFGate

How Snapchat's New Comedy About a Bipolar College Student Landed Pete Wentz as Music Director

Snap’s newest original series is comedy “Everything’s Fine,” a very personal (and very funny) exploration of what it’s like to have bipolar disorder. Series creator and writer Hannah Klein based “Everything’s Fine” on her experiences after she received a bipolar diagnosis a few years ago, and she said music plays a central role in the story. Her “dream of dreams,” she said, was to have Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz come on board as the series’ music director — and to her surprise and delight, he readily joined the project.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Brown Sugar comedy show

Comedy-Ish is bringing the most talented comedians from all over the US and Canada!. Ishmael Gaynor (Gotham)( B.E.T) You may have seen some of these comedians on Comedy Central, ComicView, B.E.T, MTV,VH1, Conan, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Brown Sugah Comedy Show. We will have Non-alcoholic beverages! On site.
TV & VideosMSNBC

Showtime's 'Ziwe' lacks the Instagram live show's radical humor

Ziwe Fumudoh was forced to pivot during the pandemic. For the 29-year-old comedian, that meant transitioning her comedy show "Baited with Ziwe" from a high-production-value series on YouTube to a more stripped-down presentation on Instagram. A year later, Fumudoh — who goes by just her first name professionally — is back in an even bigger studio with a brand new audience on Showtime.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Page Hurwitz (comedy director and producer): ‘Within one punchline you can bring together people’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Comedy has the power to unite very disparate audience s in a matter of seconds,” explains Page Hurwitz in our recent webchat. She adds, “It’s a unique artform. Within one punchline you can bring together people from all walks of life. It can remind us of our shared humanity. The more diverse voices that are on that stage, telling those jokes, and uniting those audiences the better. It gives us an understanding of each other and insight into each other’s experiences. You might not know someone like Michelle Buteau, you can get to know someone like Michelle Buteau.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.
TV & VideosComicBook

Army of the Dead Star Tig Notaro to Release Animated Comedy Special for HBO

Comedian Tig Notaro is known for an array of great projects ranging from her stand-up to her Amazon original series, One Mississippi. The actor's latest project is Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which she joined late as a replacement for Chris D'Elia who was cut from the film after being accused of sexually harassing underage girls. However, Army of the Dead is not the only Notaro project to look forward to. According to The Wrap, it was announced this week that she's working on a fully animated stand-up special for HBO, which is being executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres.
TV & Videosnerdsandbeyond.com

HBO Max Will Celebrate ‘Harry Potter’ Anniversary with Quiz Show and Retrospective

Warner Brothers have announced new programming in honor of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone! The film that kicked off the blockbuster Harry Potter film franchise was released on November 14, 2001. As part of the festivities, the streaming service has greenlit a new trivia show for HBO Max meant to challenge Potter fans that will also include at-home gameplay online. The quiz show will be four episodes long and lead up to a retrospective special looking back at the franchise. According to HBO Max, special guests will also participate in the show alongside the contestants.