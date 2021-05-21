Woolley: Answering questions about mask wearing and vaccinations in the workplace
Can employers breathe easy now? Here are some FAQs to help you sort it all out. What's the word on masks and COVID-19 vaccinations?. On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared that masking in most indoor settings was no longer necessary for individuals who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, on May 17, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration essentially took the same position in the employment context. After the CDC update, a number of states ended their indoor mask mandates for the fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions.oanow.com