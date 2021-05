Jeff Bezos is in talks to pay $9 billion for a lion. MGM, faced with mounting financial difficulties over the last few years, has been talking to possible buyers for months (Apple and Comcast valued it at around $6 billion), and has now turned to Amazon, which in turn sees an opportunity to improve its already successful output (two Oscars and several Emmys in recent years) by incorporating a catalog that includes some four thousand movies, including the Bond franchise, a move that would provide a major boost to Amazon Prime’s competitiveness.