Cecil R. Jackson, 93, formerly of Erie and Chanute, died at 3:20 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Country Place Home in Fort Scott. He was born February 7, 1928, at Bronson, KS to Arthur and Esther (Reynolds) Jackson. He grew up in the Bronson and Mildred areas in Allen County. He attended rural schools and worked in the oil fields in southeast Kansas before serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.