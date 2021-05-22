newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Need convincing? Here’s 10 reasons our experts believe Mavericks will oust Clippers

By Official Site of the Mavs
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need a little more persuading that the Mavericks can beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, you’ve come to the right place. Veteran mavs.com NBA writers Dwain Price and Eddie Sefko, who have combined for roughly 70 years of experience watching and analyzing the league, are here to give you a blow-by-blow set of reasons why the Mavericks can succeed in the best-of-seven first-round series that starts Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#The Clippers#The League#Little League#Beat Writers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Veteran#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: 5 keys to victory in LA Clippers series

The Dallas Mavericks climbed to fifth in the Western Conference and won the Southwest Division this year, but they face a familiar foe in the first round of the playoffs. The LA Clippers await for the second straight postseason. Luka Doncic and the Mavs nearly pulled the upset inside the bubble, and believe they can make it happen in 2021.
NBACurrent-Argus

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) drop by Target Center Sunday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-49) in each team's regular-season finale. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Mavericks-Timberwolves odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Dallas can clinch the 5-seed with a victory against a...
NBAonlinegambling.com

NBA Playoffs Series Preview: #5 Dallas Mavericks and #4 LA Clippers Meet Again

The #4 LA Clippers knocked out Luka Doncic and the #5 Dallas Mavericks in the first round of last year’s Western Conference playoffs, and the two teams meet again this year for a postseason rematch. The Clippers are -400 favorites to defeat the Mavericks in the opening series, and to pick off the Mavs in the opening round in consecutive years.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Clippers to face Mavericks in the first round

Michael Scotto: LeBron James on Stephen Curry: “Everybody counted him out this year. Everybody said now that Klay (Thompson) is hurt, can Steph lead a team on his own? What’s he going to be able to do? Can he carry a team into the postseason? Can he keep a team afloat? He’s done that and more.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Way too early 2021-2022 starting lineup prediction

The Dallas Mavericks have one of the most intriguing offseason in the NBA coming up this summer. They will have approximately $34 million in cap space to spend. Owner Mark Cuban will go after the big-name free agents, but Mavericks fans should remember their past failures in this department. The...
NBASan Bernardino County Sun

Clippers play reserves, drop regular-season finale vs. Thunder

The Clippers’ opportunity to get their lick back — as Patrick Beverley put it when he talked about payback before the season began in December — is here. After closing the regular season Sunday with a cautious 117-112 loss in Oklahoma City, the Clippers’ quest for the franchise’s first title, and for redemption after last season’s stinging second-round collapse, will being next weekend against the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAchatsports.com

Roundtable: Predictions on Mavericks vs Clippers

We’ve got some time before the series starts and there’s still time to analyze this match up to death. Before all that happens, though, what’s your gut say about this series? Give a prediction from the heart. Jeffrey: I think the Mavericks avenge their loss last year with a series...
NBAMavs Moneyball

How to Bet on the Mavericks vs Clippers

The Mavericks are huge underdogs to the Clippers. Most Mavericks fans believe the series is closer to a coin flip and that variance provides value. Lets take a look at some of the numbers and identify what some of the best bets might be. Series Odds. Putting $100 Bet on...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: 3 secret weapons they have going into the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Luka Doncic led them through a whirlwind season to finish fifth in the Western Conference. A playoff rematch against the LA Clippers lies ahead in the first round. The Mavs will be looking to get revenge from the bubble series won by Kawhi Leonard and company in six games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Three threats on the Mavericks that Clips will face

With the NBA Playoffs starting up soon, the LA Clippers will be preparing all week for their first round matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks are a good team with an interesting roster filled with potential. While the Mavericks are working with plenty, there are three threats in particular that I’ll be looking out for.
NBAlastwordonsports.com

NBA Playoffs First Round: Three Potential Upsets

The 2021 NBA Playoffs first round will commence this upcoming weekend. And there are a few teams that exceeded expectations during the regular season. Here’s a look at three potential upsets in the NBA Playoffs first round. The Philadelphia 76ers claimed the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The last...
NBAchatsports.com

What the Mavericks said about their upcoming playoff series against the Clippers

The fifth-seed Mavericks are set for their second playoff series in as many years against the LA Clippers. Despite a slew of injuries and absences for Dallas last season, the series was fairly competitive as it stretched to six games. Luka Doncic had an impressive series, which included perhaps the biggest moment of his career as he hit a game-winning shot in Game 4 of last year’s series. That experience under the NBA’s bright lights is something head coach Rick Carlisle sees as an asset.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: Dorian Finney-Smith is ready for the Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks are gearing up to face the LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs. It is a rematch of their bubble series where Kawhi Leonard dominated on the way to his team advancing in six games. The Mavs will be looking for revenge in 2021 in what profiles to be one of the best series of the opening round.
NBATimes Union

Edwards, T-wolves beat playoffs-bound Mavs 136-121

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for...
NBADallas News

Mavericks-Clippers predictions: Which SportsDay experts believe Dallas’ playoff drought is about to end?

SportsDay columnists and insiders predict the Mavs-Clippers playoff series... Clippers in 7: Does one more playoff win sound like improvement? Not really. It’s hard to know who’s showing up in this series as the Mavs have some injury concerns to their depth and the Clippers spent the final weekend tanking games to Houston and Oklahoma City. But while flying under the radar this year, LA remains a solid defensive team and one of Dallas’ best defenders, Maxi Kleber, is hobbling. Expect some great Mavs moments, but I suspect Paul George at least shows up this time around.