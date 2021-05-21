newsbreak-logo
May is National Foster Care Month: Mavs committed to helping organizations like Dallas CASA

By Official Site of the Mavs
Cover picture for the articleDallas Mavericks digital content producer Shelbie Sumter always knew she wanted to serve at-risk children in some capacity. Every time she heard about Dallas CASA — a local organization that uses volunteers to advocate for abused children — something would poke her spirit. This was especially true during the long days of the pandemic. Sumter simply couldn’t shake the feeling that thousands of kids were in need and hurting.

