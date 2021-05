The Dallas Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Clippers in game one of the first round of the NBA Playoffs from the Staples Center on Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks come into the playoffs as a #5 seed and have been playing some of their best ball all season, winning 12 of their last 16 games while averaging around 113 points per game. As for the Clippers, they are averaging around 114 points per game and have gone 3-3 in their last 6 games to end the season.