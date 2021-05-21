newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Peavine School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

stilwelldemocrat.com
 3 days ago

Peavine school is proud to announce the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the eighth grade graduating class of 2021. The Valedictorian is Calleigh Mae Stayathome who has a 3.79 grade average. Calleigh is 14 years old and has attended Peavine for 11 years (headstart through eighth grade). Calleigh is daughter of Lloyd and Melanie Stayathome of Stilwell and the granddaughter of Archie and the late Navada Stayathome of Stilwell. Calleigh has participated in basketball, 4-H, and cheerleading and attends the after-school program where she has learned to play keyboard and has also learned to sew. Calleigh has been active in several community projects such as Friends of the Library, volunteering to work the Community Thanksgiving Dinner sponsored by Powerhouse church, and the annual trash off. Calleigh was selected as the Masonic Student of Today for 2021, and the outstanding 4-H student. SHe plans on attending Stilwell High School in the Fall.

www.stilwelldemocrat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
Person
Dean Cain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salutatorian#Valedictorian#Softball#High School Students#School Friends#Cheerleading#Peavine School#Friends Of The Library#Stilwell High School#Emmanuel Baptist Church#Masonic Student#Sequoyah High School#Daughter#Powerhouse Church#Younger Students#Program#Basketball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Malden, MAmaldenblueandgold.com

Weekly School Announcement Videos

Don’t we all want a sense of normalcy back after the far from normal year we have had?. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many aspects of our normal high school lives that have been altered over the course of the past year to accommodate the current circumstances. Media...
High SchoolSelam Times-Journal

Morgan Academy Valedictorian, Salutatorian appreciate journey to top of class

Hasten Bridges and Grace Wilkinson appreciated the journey to finish atop Morgan Academy’s senior class of 2021. Bridges was named the Class Valedictorian and Wilkinson named Salutatorian on Thursday night at Morgan Stadium. The road to becoming Valedictorian was an adventurous one for Bridges, who finished with a 4.24 GPA....
Longview, TXGilmer Mirror

Longview High School's Class of 2021 Valedictorian is Elizabeth Grace Wall, and Salutatorian is Emma Catherine Williams.

Longview High School's Class of 2021 Valedictorian is Elizabeth Grace Wall, and Salutatorian is Emma Catherine Williams. Read the full article here: https://w3.lisd.org/news/article/2021-val-sal.html. With some offers still pending, scholarships total over $7.4 million for Longview High School seniors, according to Mrs. Kay Ray, coordinator of college scholarships and financial aid.
Polk County, FLpolk.edu

First-generation Americans make families proud as valedictorian, salutatorian of Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School

Polk State Chain of Lakes Collegiate High School valedictorian Victoria Nguyen and salutatorian Reeya Patel have a lot to celebrate as they graduate this week. In addition to receiving their high school diplomas, they have achieved their Polk State Associate in Arts degrees, they are accomplished athletes, and they are first-generation Americans who are undoubtedly making their families very proud.
Willcox, AZmyheraldreview.com

WHS salutatorian Barba thankful to supportive family, school

Marcus Barba, the 2021 Willcox High School salutatorian, is definitely thankful for all the experiences and activities from his high school years. Marcus did not take his high school years lightly but challenged himself both academically and athletically to be the best that he could be. He was a member...
High Schoolallkpop.com

Salutatorian of a high school thanks BTS J-Hope in her graduation speech

BTS' J-Hope has, just like his name suggests, become a gift of hope for others. On May 15th, a particular video clip of Sydney Fowler, the salutatorian of the graduating class at Young Americans Christian School located in Georgia, U.S.A, began spreading across the social media platform. In her speech, Sydney talked about experiencing a completely unexpected school year due to the global pandemic, and the ways in which she was able to keep moving forward and endure.
High Schoolhometownsource.com

Mary of Lourdes Middle School names Students of the Week

Emma, left, daughter of Sam and Ashley Catlin, and Ava, daughter of Butch and Melissa Haggerty, have been chosen as Mary of Lourdes Middle School (MOLMS) Students of the Week. Catlin said she likes MOLMS because she has been able to get to know her classmates and teachers really well.
High Schoolsierranewsonline.com

Introducing the 2021 Valedictorians

Though Minarets is known for having multiple valedictorians at each graduation, this year’s group is one of the largest the school has ever seen. The graduating class of 2021 will have the following six valedictorians: Justin Bowe, Briley Dahlem, Lillian Kier, Jessica McGrail, Francine Soliz, and Johanna Ziegler. Each valedictorian has been selected based on their cumulative high school GPA and will be honored at this year’s ceremony on June 3. Honoring graduation tradition, the ceremony will feature two valedictorian speeches, each speech featuring three of the valedictorians.
EducationLaredo Morning Times

Harmony Elementary School announces new assistant principal

The Harmony School of Innovation Elementary School welcomed Cristina Villanueva to her new position of Assistant Principal-Dean of Academics last Friday. Villanueva has 16 years of experience in the field of education. “My dream has always been to help others, but most importantly make a difference in the life of...
Bullock County, ALunionspringsherald.com

Thornton name BCHS Salutatorian

Kaitlyn Marie Thornton is Bullock County High School’s 2021 Salutatorian. Kaitlyn has worked extremely hard to achieve this goal. During freshman year, Kaitlyn realized that for her to be successful, she had to work extra hard and remain focused if she was to become Salutatorian of her class. She was...
Educationhngnews.com

Utica Christian School announces graduation

Theree students will graduate from Utica Christian School in 2021. They are:. Theresa Lynn Bellrichard, the daughter of Victor and Aneasa Bellrichard of Whitewater. She plans on working and then attending college in the future. Camille Rose Fink, the daughter of Kim and Jennifer Fink of Fort Atkinson. She plans...
Presidential Electionnortheastnewsjournal.com

Sceiford announces run for school board

Elizabeth Sceiford is a retired teacher from the North East School District and is seeking her first term as a school board director. Sceiford started her teaching career in Indiana working in the fifth grade for three years. She then taught as a reading specialist for North East between 1973 and 2004. With a total of 32 years as a teacher, Sceiford knew her passion was helping students become confident readers.
EducationThe Ada News

Latta Schools announce retirements

￼Latta Public School has four faculty members retiring this year. Mr. Cliff Johnson, superintendent; Ms. Carolyn James, superintendent’s secretary; Mrs. Tammy Collins, sixth-grade teacher; and Mr. Ed Collins, high school baseball coach, will all be retiring at the completion of this school year after many years of service in education.
Lakeland, FLpolk.edu

Polk State Lakeland Gateway to College Collegiate valedictorian, salutatorian heading to college with prestigious scholarships

Polk State Lakeland Gateway to College Collegiate High School’s valedictorian McKenna Blevins and salutatorian Abigail Matta are both celebrating milestone accomplishments, including graduation from high school with their college degrees and some prestigious scholarships to continue their higher education. For Blevins, achieving the top spot as valedictorian of Polk State...
High SchoolPosted by
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Top High School Graduates named at Miller Grove

Jorja Bessonett has been named the Valedictorian of the Miller Grove graduating class of 2021 with an overall GPA of 102.06. Jorja is the daughter of Bill and Cherrie Bessonett and the granddaughter of Glen and Carolyn George and Susie and Mike Bessonett. She has an older sister, Aleigh, and two younger siblings, Titus and Ava.