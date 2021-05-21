Peavine School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

Peavine school is proud to announce the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of the eighth grade graduating class of 2021. The Valedictorian is Calleigh Mae Stayathome who has a 3.79 grade average. Calleigh is 14 years old and has attended Peavine for 11 years (headstart through eighth grade). Calleigh is daughter of Lloyd and Melanie Stayathome of Stilwell and the granddaughter of Archie and the late Navada Stayathome of Stilwell. Calleigh has participated in basketball, 4-H, and cheerleading and attends the after-school program where she has learned to play keyboard and has also learned to sew. Calleigh has been active in several community projects such as Friends of the Library, volunteering to work the Community Thanksgiving Dinner sponsored by Powerhouse church, and the annual trash off. Calleigh was selected as the Masonic Student of Today for 2021, and the outstanding 4-H student. SHe plans on attending Stilwell High School in the Fall.