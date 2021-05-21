newsbreak-logo
Immigration

UN Refugee Agency Calls on US to End Asylum Restrictions

 1 day ago

The U. N refugee agency is appealing to the Biden administration to lift covert 19 restrictions on people seeking asylum as Lisa Schlein and Geneva reports former president Trump Used in obscure public health law to effectively end asylum at the US Mexico border. The pandemic health order known as title 40, to allow the U. S government to bar entrance of asylum seekers. President Biden promised to end this process. Most of it is still in place. You and high Commissioner for refugees. Filippo Grandi welcomes the positive steps taken by the administration to exempt unaccompanied Children and some vulnerable families from these restrictions. He says hundreds of thousands of people from Central American countries have been expelled to Mexico. He calls this a violation of international refugee law, he warns Thies expulsions are having serious humanitarian consequences and putting lives at.

