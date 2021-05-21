No-Cook Side Dishes for Summer Barbecues and Weeknight Dinners

As outdoor temperatures rise and rise, the last thing you want to do is spend an afternoon indoors melting in the kitchen. That’s why our favorite grilling recipes exist, after all. But then, there’s the matter of side dishes. Sure, you can grill some veggies and call it a day, but if you want something to balance out your burgers, grilled chicken and grilled salmon, then no-cook side dishes should be a staple of your go-to summer menu.