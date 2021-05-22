As COVID-19 hits tourism, popular snorkeling spot in Coron finds ways to thrive
When the Philippines started implementing lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the tourism industry was among those hardest hit. Siete Pecados Marine Park (SPMP), a 153-hectare eco-tourist spot in Coron, Palawan, was no exception. Since quarantine restrictions were put in place last year, SPMP has not generated income, even during the summer months from March to May when it is most popular.palawan-news.com