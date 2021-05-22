As COVID-19 hits tourism, popular snorkeling spot in Coron finds ways to thrive

“Charlie’s rule is ya gotta catch,” I’m told by my skipper for the day, a man you may or may not guess goes by Captain Charlie. We’re heading out to fish alongside the Belize Barrier Reef, the second largest in the world, with the morning’s objective being to fill an icebox with yellowtail snapper. Lunch is on the line — Charlie has brought no backup rations for our planned beach barbecue; see Charlie’s rule — so that’s what I’m literally hoping, that lunch is on my line, as I cast once more into the coral-rich waters.