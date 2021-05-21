newsbreak-logo
Prince William County, VA

June 17 – Special Week to Recognize Waste and Recycling Workers

PWLiving
PWLiving
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Division. The week of June 17 is National Waste and Recycling Workers Week, formerly known as Garbage Man Day. Annually, communities across the nation are encouraged to take a moment during this special week and show appreciation for the men and women in the solid waste management industry. These workers, particularly trash and recycling collectors, keep neighborhoods and streets safe and clean.

POMEROY — May 16-22 is recognized nationally as National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week and Meigs County EMS is recognizing its personnel for their efforts, particularly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of EMS Week, Meigs County EMS Director Robbie Jacks announced that Billy Propes had been...