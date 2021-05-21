June 17 – Special Week to Recognize Waste and Recycling Workers

The City of Hazelwood’s 10th Annual Recycle Day returns after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s Recycle Day will be June 12, from 9 to and will be at a new location –Village Square Shopping Center off of Dunn Road in Hazelwood. Hazelwood residents are urged to get rid of unwanted electronics, vehicle parts, and documents and bring them to the event. The event is open to the public is set up as a drive thru/drop off event. While admission is free for the event, some vendors charge a small fee for certain items.