June 17 – Special Week to Recognize Waste and Recycling Workers
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Division. The week of June 17 is National Waste and Recycling Workers Week, formerly known as Garbage Man Day. Annually, communities across the nation are encouraged to take a moment during this special week and show appreciation for the men and women in the solid waste management industry. These workers, particularly trash and recycling collectors, keep neighborhoods and streets safe and clean.princewilliamliving.com