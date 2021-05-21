newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Major history beckons for middle-aged Mickelson at PGA Championship

By Reuters
Wenatchee World
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Phil Mickelson has five major championships to his name and an estimated nine-figure net worth, but he is not immune to brain-fade issues as he deals with the vagaries of middle age. After moving within sight of history by taking a share of the second-round lead...

www.wenatcheeworld.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Sam Snead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#History#Adjustment Mickelson#Major Championships#Middle Aged Players#Kiawah Island#Time#Middle Age#Sharp#Lead#Tricks#S C#Physical Deterioration#Muscle#Progress#Kiawah Island
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfFrankfort Times

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
San Diego, CAABC News

Phil Mickelson receives special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson will not need to qualify for the U.S. Open after all. The five-time major champion, who grew up in the San Diego area near the venue for this year's championship, Torrey Pines, accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association on Friday to play in the 121st U.S. Open next month.
TennisSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Nadal ends losing streak against Zverev with win in Rome

Rafael Nadal ended a run of three straight losses to Alexander Zverev with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 win over the German on Friday to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Zverev had beaten Nadal in straight sets at the same stage in Madrid a week ago but their latest meeting went the Spaniard’s way from the start. Aiming for a record-extending 10th Rome title, Nadal raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Kiawah Island, SCPosted by
WRAL News

Mickelson at PGA is atop a major leaderboard for 4th decade

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Phil Mickelson doesn't need to be reminded of his age at the PGA Championship. The numbers alone speak for that, and not just his age of 50. Buffeted by the wind along the closing holes, Mickelson was dropping shots — not unusual on the brute of an Ocean Course at Kiawah Island — and was back to even par for the championship.
GolfBBC

US PGA Championship final round - Mickelson chasing history

Patrick Reed is making a move today with an eventful round so far, as he birdies the 10th to move to two under and just five off the lead. His front nine was anything but boring, with two bogeys, three birdies and an eagle - Reed is firing at the flags and going for broke here looking to post a number.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
Kiawah Island, SCESPN

The Latest: Mickelson starts his pursuit of history at PGA

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. --  The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):. Phil Mickelson has begun his chase of history at the PGA Championship, where the 50-year-old tries to become the oldest player to win a major title. Mickelson started the round with a one-stroke lead over playing...
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Phil Mickelson to design new campus practice facility for USD golf team

On the same day he is leading the USD men’s golf team into the NCAA Regionals for the first time as a head coach, Chris Riley received a big boost for his program. The school on Monday announced a $2-million gift from USD alumnus Paul Purcell for the construction of the Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility, a new golf training complex that will be designed by Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Brooks Koepka’s Contemporaries Will Be Rooting Hard For Phil Mickelson

You know that Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, et al are rooting for Phil Mickelson to take down Brooks Koepka. Because if Brooks Koepka wins his fifth major at the 103rd PGA Championship – his fifth since 2017, he puts his contemporaries to shame. He...
Golfrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Phil Mickelson owns 1-shot lead over Brooks Koepka at PGA

Phil Mickelson has made it three quarters of the way through the PGA Championship looking every bit like a golfer poised to win another major championship. Sunday's final round at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., figures to be one of the toughest assignments in the 50-year-old golfer's career. But Mickelson is embracing the situation.
GolfCBS Sports

2021 PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka leads seven golfers who can catch Phil Mickelson at Kiawah Island

One of the most interesting storylines possible has emerged at the 2021 PGA Championship as 50-year-old Phil Mickelson holds the 54-hole lead and is looking to become the oldest winner in major championship history. The victory would be Mickelson's sixth major championship and second PGA Championship (2005), but Saturday's back nine proved that no lead is safe on Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Watch Phil Mickelson Send PGA Crowd into a Frenzy With Final-Hole Birdie

Phil Mickelson put a highlight-reel capper on a vintage closing nine to reach 69 and claim the early halftime lead on 5-under par at the 2021 PGA Championship. Mickelson, who overcame a poor start, finished his final eight holes with five birdies including a 25-footer that sent the 6-deep gallery surrounding the green at Kiawah Island into an absolute frenzy.
GolfGolf Digest

John Daly’s disastrous finish, Phil Mickelson’s latest beer commercial, and an embarrassing social media mix-up

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we hate to inform you that your favorite golfer (or athlete) has probably never touched their own Twitter feed (unless you count Kevin Durant’s burners). This has never been more clear than following Sam Burns’ first PGA Tour win, which was celebrated with a big shout-out to his sponsors by. . . Bryson DeChambeau?