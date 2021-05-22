newsbreak-logo
Senate Passes 'Ghost Gun' Bill

By Paul Nelson
KTVN.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night is the deadline for bills to pass the second house. One of those that made the cut is AB286. Democrats passed the bill on a 12-9 party line vote. The bill would ban homemade guns and other firearms that do not have serial numbers. Antiques, replicas and firearms without serial numbers that were made before 1969 are exempt. They are known as ghost guns because they are hard to trace. Supporters say there has been an increase in online sales of kit guns, allowing people to bypass background checks.

Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

Nevada senator promotes bill to expand police peer counseling

CARSON CITY — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s effort to expand peer counseling programs for police cleared a legislative hurdle late last week as lawmakers sent the bill through committee in recognition of National Police Week. The Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support (Cops) Counseling Act, sponsored by the Nevada Democrat...
Nevada StateJacksonville Journal Courier

Republican North Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday he’s running for governor next year, challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak. Lee switched his political affiliation last month from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism in the Democratic Party — a charge he repeated in his campaign announcement Monday.
Nevada Stateknpr

Progressive Bills Stall In Nevada; Activists Disappointed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Democratic Party-aligned groups and activists rebuked leaders from their own party Friday after proposals they championed did not make it past a key legislative deadline. Proposals to limit police use of force, crackdown on housing discrimination and ban law enforcement agencies from using ticket and...
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Nevada lawmaker calls into question the history of Native American massacres, causing backlash from advocates

State Senator Ira Hansen inside the Legislature on Friday, May 14, 2021. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) Sen. Ira Hansen (R-Sparks) angered some Native advocates earlier this month when he rebutted the historical accuracy of testimony shared by tribal leaders and elders, but doubled down on his comments saying he was focused on accuracy.
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Nevada needs 'crack down' on black-market marijuana, judiciary chairman says

A leading lawmaker in the Nevada Legislature said on Nevada Newsmakers the state's cannabis industry needs help in cracking down on black-market marijuana sales. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas and the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said the lack of attention on the lucrative illegal marijuana industry has to do with manpower and priorities.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Feds to decide on whether rare Nevada wildflower warrants protection

Conservationists and federal officials reached an agreement Monday that requires the government to determine by the end of the month whether a rare Nevada wildflower deserves federal protection. The agreement, announced by the Center for Biological Diversity, stems from a lawsuit the center filed last year seeking protection for Tiehm’s...
Nevada StateLas Vegas Sun

John Lee running for Nevada governor as a Republican

CARSON CITY — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee is running for governor of Nevada as a Republican and will formally announce his candidacy on Monday, his campaign confirmed. Lee’s run in the 2022 election was widely expected after a heavily-publicized switch in political parties early this year. After the...
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

Big lie-obsessed Nevada GOP content to eat its own

An elephant statue stepping on blocks reading "terrorism, Marxism, socialism" at the 5th Annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville on Sept. 14, 2019. Photo by Tim Lenard. I was reminded of something important the other day that applies to zombie flicks and politics: Gnawing on the other guy is fair game, but it’s really bad manners taking a bite out of your own kind.
Nevada StateFox5 KVVU

Nevada unemployment office launches new ID.me verification system

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced on Monday the creation of a new identity verification system called ID.me that's meant to streamline security with unemployment claims. All individuals with regular UI claims created on or after April 18, 2021 will be required...
Reno, NVnnbw.com

People: Kate Marshall to co-chair Council of State Governments Fiscal Health subcommittee

Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall was recently named co-chair of the Council of State Governments Fiscal Health subcommittee. The panel is charged with exploring policies that support resilient state budgets and examining the fiscal status and operations of states. The goal is to ensure that state governments are financially prepared for unexpected crises such as the pandemic.
Nevada Statethenevadaindependent.com

The Native tuition waiver bill is a historic reckoning in the Legislature

The Nevada state seal inside the Legislature on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 during the sixth day of the 32nd Special Session in Carson City. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent) As Riley Snyder and Michelle Rindels wrote on May 2nd, the 2021 session of the Legislature is rapidly approaching a close. Many crucial policy debates remain unfinished. Legislators’ decisions on these issues will echo in the lives of Nevadans for years to come. Despite historic mobilization from Tribal leaders and advocates of Native issues, one crucial bill remains unpassed: AB262, which would waive tuition fees for Native students in Nevada’s institutions of higher education.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

NEVADA VIEWS: Short-term rental bill exacerbates Nevadans’ pain

Nevadans continue to suffer the economic effects of the past year. The pandemic has deprived millions of Nevadans of their livelihood. Assembly Bill 363 could threaten the future of the short-term rental industry in Nevada — along with the jobs that vacation rentals support — as we attempt to recover from economic shutdowns.
Reno, NVNevada Appeal

Lawmakers approve stimulus funding to restore vacant positions

Lawmakers voted Saturday to restore nearly 500 positions that were originally held vacant because of budget cuts ordered last summer. The bulk of them are the 487 full-time positions held vacant or eliminated within the Nevada System of Higher Education. Sen. Heidi Seevers Gansert, R-Reno, applauded the decision. She had...