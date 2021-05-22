Senate Passes 'Ghost Gun' Bill

Friday night is the deadline for bills to pass the second house. One of those that made the cut is AB286. Democrats passed the bill on a 12-9 party line vote. The bill would ban homemade guns and other firearms that do not have serial numbers. Antiques, replicas and firearms without serial numbers that were made before 1969 are exempt. They are known as ghost guns because they are hard to trace. Supporters say there has been an increase in online sales of kit guns, allowing people to bypass background checks.