The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12-15. There are almost 17 million adolescents, ages 12-15, in the United States. Reaching and vaccinating adolescents will likely take time, outreach, and effective communication to inform pediatricians, parents and adolescents about the vaccines as well as strategies to reduce barriers to access. Parents in particular will play a critical role in the success of these efforts. The latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor conducted before the FDA’s expansion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 authorization reported that 41% of parents of children ages 12-15 say they will definitely not get their children vaccinated or will only do so if required by school. 30% of parents of children ages 12-15 report that they will get their child vaccinated right away. Visit KFF.org for more information on public attitudes towards vaccinating adolescents, the characteristics of adolescents in the U.S., and the progress of vaccine distribution.