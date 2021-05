This position is in the DC Office of Planning. The Office of Planning has the lead responsibility for planning the physical and economic development of the District of Columbia. The Office of Planning provides vision, framework, and principles to guide public and private development decisions. The office supports and coordinates efforts to encourage housing and neighborhood enhancement; to expand the employment base for the District residents; to promote the local economy and to retain, expand and attract new businesses. The office is responsible for zoning analysis, statistical services, and interagency coordination of economic development planning efforts and serves as the official Census State Data Center.