Bohanon & Curott: Consumer price index changes justify inflation concerns

The last week was like starting a roller coaster in the middle. For the first three days, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell fast and hard, only to recover on Thursday and Friday. Now the question is, are we headed for another fall, or is the ride over? Either way, volatility has been the name of the game as inflation worries deepen. Higher inflation discounts a growth stock’s present value and raises the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates, harming cyclical value stocks. Due to the sky-high valuations, I see growth stocks as more susceptible to losses. Value stocks, in general, have much more room to grow. Plus, we are picking the best of the best, which should succeed in any market environment. Read on below for what to do next….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).