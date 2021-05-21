newsbreak-logo
Bohanon & Curott: Consumer price index changes justify inflation concerns

 1 day ago

#Consumer Price Index#Consumer Price Inflation#Policy Analysis#Economic Policy#Bohanon Curott#Ibj Stories#Opinion
Businessetftrends.com

“Consumed” by Inflation

The “word of the week” in the U.S. financial markets last week was no doubt “inflation.” I’m well aware I wrote an inflation blog last week, but how can you not address the 800-pound gorilla in the room? In both the April CPI and PPI reports, the Bureau of Labor Statistics seemed to be using language like “largest increase/advance since…” on multiple occasions. That’ll get anyone’s attention!
BusinessForbes

The “Inflation” Figures Are Grossly Inflated – Here’s How

Founder & Director of the Quantitative Finance Program and Hanlon Financial Systems Center at the Stevens Institute of Technology (New Jersey) and Advisory Board Member at Hanlon Investment Management. The reported “surge” in the Consumer Price Index for April is misleading, and should not be taken at face value. The...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Falls As Inflation Concerns Ease

The U.S. dollar came under pressure in the Asian session on Friday, as inflation fears receded and encouraging U.S. jobless claims data signaled that the economic recovery is underway. Data from the Labor Department showed that U.S. jobless claims dropped more than expected in the week ended May 15. Initial...
Businesstheohiostar.com

Consumer Prices Outpace Americans’ Wage Growth as Inflation Surges

Massive government spending has decreased the value of the American dollar and triggered increased consumer prices, which economic experts said will only get worse. Americans will continue to see higher prices across the board, from food and gasoline to home appliances and cars, as the federal government continues to propose more stimulus into the economy without an adequate plan to pay for it, according to several experts. Even if the government doesn’t pass legislation increasing taxes, higher prices ultimately amount to an “inflation tax,” some of the experts said.
BusinessPosted by
Phil's Stock World

Why the inflation rate doesn’t tell the whole story – all it takes is a spike in a category like used cars to cause consumer prices to soar

Courtesy of Richard S. Warr, North Carolina State University. Markets, economists and policymakers have been fretting about inflation for months, worried that the trillions of dollars being spent in recent and future government stimulus programs could overheat the economy and send prices soaring. On May 12, 2021, the worrywarts seemed...
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Economy Expected to Heat Up Through the Summer as Inflation Risks Mount

Expectations for full-year 2021 economic growth were revised upward in May to 7.0 percent, a modest improvement from last month's projection of 6.8 percent, attributable primarily to stronger-than-expected first quarter real GDP growth and an improved near-term outlook for consumer spending, according to the May 2021 commentary from the Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. The additional strength in consumer spending was previously projected to occur later in 2021 or early 2022, but recent incoming data increasingly points to eagerness on the part of consumers amid continued progress mobilizing COVID-19 vaccinations and waning virus-related restrictions. With stronger growth expected in the current year, the ESR Group slightly downgraded its expectations for 2022 real GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points to 2.8 percent. Despite expectations that the economy will continue to grow over the forecast horizon, downside risks to the forecast are increasing and include supply chain disruptions, labor scarcity, and rising inflationary pressure.
Businessthegreatcoursesdaily.com

Consumer Prices Rise 4.2% in April, Showing Dangers of Inflation

Inflation has ramped up to levels not seen since 2008. The obvious concern with inflation is that as prices outpace wage increases, consumers’ buying power is weakened. Inflation presents many dangers and can destroy an economy. Compared to April 2020, the Consumer Price Index has risen an average of 4.2%....
Businessinvesting.com

Japan National Consumer Price Index (CPI) MoM

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in the price of goods and services from the perspective of the consumer. It is a key way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation. The impact on the currency may go both ways, a rise in CPI may lead to a rise in interest rates and a rise in local currency, on the other hand, during recession, a rise in CPI may lead to a deepened recession and therefore a fall in local currency.
Businessargusjournal.com

Britain’s Consumer Price Inflation Doubles in April

Economic data release on May 19 shows that consumer price inflation in Britain doubled in the month of April as it stood at 1.5% which is on a higher side compared to the 0.7% recorded for the month of March. This data was captured and released by the Office for...
Businessmynews13.com

Help wanted: Employers struggle to hire as consumer prices rise

Unemployment numbers from the U.S. Labor Department show that many Americans are not ready to go back to work yet. Experts said there are a number of reasons at play — unemployment payments, stimulus checks, child care issues and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, small business owners are suffering...
Economybls.gov

Consumer price index up 4.2 percent from April 2020 to April 2021

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers increased 4.2 percent over the 12 months from April 2020 to April 2021. The index rose 2.6 percent for the year ending March 2021. The 4.2 percent increase in April is the largest increase over a 12-month period since a 4.9-percent increase for the year ending September 2008. Over the longer period from January 2020 (before the COVID-19 pandemic) to April 2021, consumer prices increased 3.5 percent.
StocksBusiness Insider

DAX Dips As Inflation Concerns Mount

(RTTNews) - German stocks succumbed to selling pressure on Wednesday amid concerns that a persistent overshoot in inflation might force central banks to tighten their easy monetary policies. Investors wait for more clues on policymakers' views on inflation when the U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes of its most recent policy...
EconomyForexTV.com

Australia Wage Price Index Climbs 0.6% In Q1

The wage price index in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That exceeded expectations for 0.5 percent and was unchanged from the three months prior. On a yearly basis, the WPI...
Businessinvesting.com

Is Inflation a Concern for Value Stocks?

The last week was like starting a roller coaster in the middle. For the first three days, the S&P 500 (SPY) fell fast and hard, only to recover on Thursday and Friday. Now the question is, are we headed for another fall, or is the ride over? Either way, volatility has been the name of the game as inflation worries deepen. Higher inflation discounts a growth stock’s present value and raises the likelihood that the Fed will raise rates, harming cyclical value stocks. Due to the sky-high valuations, I see growth stocks as more susceptible to losses. Value stocks, in general, have much more room to grow. Plus, we are picking the best of the best, which should succeed in any market environment. Read on below for what to do next….(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Value newsletter).
BusinessWorld Socialist Web Site

Inflation sparks concerns in financial markets

There is growing nervousness in financial markets over the effect of inflation on the massive asset bubble that has developed in the past year as a result of the multi-trillion interventions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks. Inflation warning signals have started to flash with the report...
Reno, NVKTVN.com

Consumer Prices On The Rise, Experts Say To Brace For Summer Inflation

As more businesses open back up, Americans are feeling pandemic prices hit their wallets. Experts say that we are in for a long summer of increased prices on almost everything -- that's due to things like staffing shortages, low supply of goods and even production freezes in some countries. "Expect...
BusinessWTOK-TV

Inflation rate increase causes concern

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There’s a growing economic concern when it comes to inflation rates in the United States. Last week, the government reported a 0.8 percent increase for goods and services for the month of April. This is the highest monthly increase in more than 10 years. The concern...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Inflation fears magnified after consumer prices soar

Last week's Consumer Price Index reading is putting increased focus on the Federal Reserve's laissez-faire stance, drawing concern from new critics and making old ones even more boisterous. What we're hearing: "Data are pointing more towards higher inflation than I expected, and sooner," former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers tells...