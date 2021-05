A “decade of Conservative neglect” is driving teachers away from the profession and causing a staffing crisis in schools, Labour has said.The opposition blamed government policy for falling teacher retention rates, and produced figures showing the educators are increasingly likely to quit altogether.Teachers are now 25 per cent more likely to leave the profession after a year than they were in 2011 when Labour left office, and 17 per cent more likely to leave after three.The opposition party says the number of teacher vacancies has tripled over the same period, with nearly 1,000 posts currently unfilled.The shortage of teachers has...