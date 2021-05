Jamestown firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that extensively damaged a one-family apartment house early Thursday morning on the city's south side. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says crews were called to the scene at 85 Prospect Street shortly after 1:00 AM and found a lot of fire. Achterberg says they found heavy fire and smoke on the first floor, extending up to the attic, and adds that six people living in the building were able to get out safely...