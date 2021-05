SPONSORED POST: Teri Adler of Pinnacle writes about today’s white-hot real estate market:. A frantic call came in from my colleague earlier this week, and she said “The market is slowing down; instead of 16 offers sellers are looking at only 4!” The statement almost made me laugh. Even after all this time, the real estate market still seems like an alternate universe to me. The pace, the emotions, and the extremes are all so draining and hard to keep up with. The spring market is typically a tiring sprint, but this added layer of overall craziness adds even more complexity.