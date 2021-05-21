Opinion: To my infant son, so many people are fighting for AAPI rights. We do it for you and your future.

Bhat-Patel has been a member of the Carlsbad City Council since 2018. At the time I write this, you will not understand this. It may be many years before you read this. After reflecting on my first Mother’s Day as your mom, I wanted to write this so, as you grow, you know how many folks are fighting for your rights, including me. What I am writing for you today is how tough the fight for equity, representation and systemic change is and will be.