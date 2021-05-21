Checking In on BYU Players in the NFL

The 2021 NFL Draft is behind us. With five BYU players selected in the draft and ten more signing either free-agent or rookie minicamp contracts, there are now 26 former BYU players tied to NFL rosters, practice squads, and minicamps. How many of these will be in the league after final roster cuts remains to be seen, but for now, let’s celebrate the achievements of these former Cougar standouts who now have a chance at fulfilling their NFL dreams. This list will be in alphabetical order rather than any kind of ranking or prioritization, and will not include players such as Dallin Leavitt or Francis Bernard who played at BYU but finished their college careers at other programs.