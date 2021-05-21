Rotation Reboot: Cardinals activate Martinez, set to welcome archrivals Cubs

If you were here on Wednesday when I covered for Steve, you'd have read about how I'm leaning more to the prop bets which have been kind to me so far. What happened on Wednesday? The prop bet came in but the over/under pick did not, making it a break-even day. The over/under was a complete disaster. In 15 of the Reds' 16 home games this year, there had been nine or more runs. The two starting pitchers had a combined ERA of over five, it was a sunny day game with winds blowing out to centerfield, yet the game ended 1-0. Sometimes, baseball is completely unpredictable.