Rotation Reboot: Cardinals activate Martinez, set to welcome archrivals Cubs
Within two weeks of finally seeing the lineup they put on paper before the start of spring training, the Cardinals will get a look at the rotation they intended. Carlos Martinez draws the opening assignment as the Cardinals host the Cubs at Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019, and a season-high crowd will be there to welcome him back to the rotation. Martinez was activated on Friday afternoon from the injured list.www.annistonstar.com