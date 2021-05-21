newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rotation Reboot: Cardinals activate Martinez, set to welcome archrivals Cubs

By Derrick Goold St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Anniston Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin two weeks of finally seeing the lineup they put on paper before the start of spring training, the Cardinals will get a look at the rotation they intended. Carlos Martinez draws the opening assignment as the Cardinals host the Cubs at Busch Stadium for the first time since 2019, and a season-high crowd will be there to welcome him back to the rotation. Martinez was activated on Friday afternoon from the injured list.

www.annistonstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
John Gant
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Justin Williams
Person
Dylan Carlson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Cardinals#Dodger Stadium#The White Sox#Rf 3#The Post Dispatch#Busch Stadium#Stltoday Com#Rhp Cubs#Sunday Night Baseball#Bullpen Sessions#Shortstop Paul Dejong#Chicago#Active Roster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 5 Best MLB Moments from Friday

There was mayhem in Queens. From David Peterson‘s complete collapse of control in the second to Patrick Mazeika‘s walk-off in his second major league at-bat, there was a lot to see on the field. But the biggest commotion didn’t happen on the baseball diamond. Rather, the biggest spectacle was in...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Making the cut: 'Tsunami' Martinez rides his wave, revived pitch and Bader's homer to 3-0 victory

PITTSBURGH — A young pitcher known for his wicked sinker and changeup that darted and stung like a wasp, Carlos Martinez years ago saw teammates such as Adam Wainwright shifting the grip slightly on the fastball for a late, slicing action. The cut fastball, or cutter, was — and on many mounds still is — all the rage, prompting Martinez to study the other Cardinals starters and, he explained Sunday, wonder to himself.
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates hope to salvage finale vs. Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals will aim for their third series sweep of the season when they conclude a three-game road set against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. St. Louis has outscored the Pirates 19-8 in the first two games of a weekend series, including a 12-5 clobbering Saturday. PNC Park...
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Cardinals complete sweep as 'Tsunami' Martinez swamps Pirates, Bader homers for 3-0 victory

PITTSBURGH — Even the Pirates could not stay afloat through the promised Tsunami. Having found his sea legs, Carlos Martinez pitched eight shutout innings on 100 pitches and towed the Cardinals to a series sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Harrison Bader staked Martinez to a three-run lead with home run in the second inning, and Martinez rode the wave from there for a 3-0 victory. The righthander scattered five hits, struck out three and came one inning shy of the shutout that his manager says Martinez can smell.
MLBcardsconclave.com

Doing What Needs To Be Done

Much like the newly dubbed Darth Vader following the orders of his new master, the St. Louis Cardinals marched into Pittsburgh over the weekend and took no prisoners. While sweeping the Pirates may not rank high on the lists of accomplishments when 2021 is over, this still was an important series because how teams treat a team that is expected to struggle can be the difference between playing in October or not playing there.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Cardinals hold on for 9-8 victory vs. Rockies

ST. LOUIS — It took less than an inning for the Cardinals to run through all the various ways they want to head as an offense and reclaim the lead they lost, as sizable as it ever was. They needed every morsel of it. A four-run lead squandered in the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Is this version of Carlos Martinez here to stay?

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is on the verge of a breakout. Is this version of the right-hander here to stay?. Entering the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals expected a better version of Carlos Martinez. They couldn’t have expected anything like this. What Martinez has done this season...
MLBsemoball.com

Martinez goes 8, Bader 3-run HR as Cards sweep Pirates 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Carlos Martinez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of...
MLBNBC Sports

Max Scherzer Delivers - Twice

Max Scherzer has done many things throughout his major league career. He has three Cy Young Awards on his mantle -- including one from each league. He’s been a World Series Champion. He has been a strikeout king three times. He has authored a pair of no-hitters. He has made seven All-Star teams.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nolan Arenado, Cards continue series vs. Rockies

Nolan Arenado's reunion with the Colorado Rockies will continue when the St. Louis Cardinals host them again Saturday. In the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals blanked the Rockies 5-0 for their seventh victory in their last nine games. That was Colorado's 12th loss in 14 road games this season.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Sunday’s Game Report: Cardinals 3, Pirates 0

Earl Weaver would definitely love this current edition of the Cardinals. Weaver, the St. Louis native and long-time manager of the Baltimore Orioles, had many notable quotations during his Hall of Fame career. At least one of them had to do with his love of three-run homers. “The key to...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Trailblazing Jeremiah Paprocki — only 21 — is the Chicago Cubs’ new PA announcer at Wrigley Field

Have your pencils and scorecards ready, Chicago Cubs fans. A new voice is booming out of the Wrigley Field public address system. Making his debut with Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals: Jeremiah Paprocki, who, at 21, is younger than anyone on the Cubs’ current roster. Paprocki also is the first Black person in the role made famous by gravel-voiced Pat Pieper, who was the ballpark ...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Surrenders five runs in victory

Martinez (3-4) earned the win Saturday against the Rockies after giving up five runs on six hits with five walks and two strikeouts over five innings. The right-hander generated only four swinging strikes on 97 pitches while issuing a season-high five walks Saturday, though he still grabbed the win since the Cardinals scored all nine of their runs across the first five innings off the contest. Martinez has a 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings through seven starts in 2021.
Gamblingrotoballer.com

MLB Betting Picks for Saturday 5/8 - Moneylines, Totals, and Runlines

If you were here on Wednesday when I covered for Steve, you'd have read about how I'm leaning more to the prop bets which have been kind to me so far. What happened on Wednesday? The prop bet came in but the over/under pick did not, making it a break-even day. The over/under was a complete disaster. In 15 of the Reds' 16 home games this year, there had been nine or more runs. The two starting pitchers had a combined ERA of over five, it was a sunny day game with winds blowing out to centerfield, yet the game ended 1-0. Sometimes, baseball is completely unpredictable.
MLBVindy.com

Cardinals continue to dominate Bucs

PITTSBURGH — Carlos Martinez pitched eight marvelous innings, Harrison Bader hit an early three-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Sunday for a three-game sweep. St. Louis has won seven straight against the Pirates and is 20-6 versus Pittsburgh since the start of the...
MLBchatsports.com

The New Carlos Martinez

Carlos Martinez has never thrown this many strikes. The St. Louis Cardinals’ pitcher seems to have changed his approach towards an emphasis on throwing strikes and gettign ahead in the count. SO far, upon returning to the rotation this season, he is off to a good start. His 3.72 and 3.80 FIP are solid, especially for someone who is only being asked to fill the back of the rotation. Additionally he has pitched into the eighth inning in each of his last two starts, and this ability to save relievers in a welcome change from the beginning of the Cardinals’ season.