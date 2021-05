LINCOLN – York’s doubles tandems at No. 1 and No. 2 played to their twin No. 4 seeds and remain very much in the hunt for state tennis titles this morning. Yesterday at the Woods Tennis Complex in Lincoln, Erin Case and Natalie Rockenbach, playing at first doubles with a regular season mark of 33-3, found little resistance against Nebraska City in their first match (6-1, 6-0) or Waverly in their second (6-1, 6-0).