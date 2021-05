The new wave of hip-hop music is being enriched by the musical contributions of Poppy Womacc. The artist has come up with his latest banger ‘Aint Me’ which is creating a storm in the hip hop industry. The rapper has skillfully crafted this single with his brilliant wordplay and eclectic deliverance. Complimented by an unusual musical approach, the banger has become even more unique. The musical arrangement in the track feels hypnotic enough with the hefty bass grooves and beats of digital music. The artist has well utilized the soundscape and meandered through it with his raspy vocal tone. His lyrical flow sounds dynamic as he puts an ample amount of emotions into it.