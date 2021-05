I first met Jim Conklin and Todd Zeltwanger in 2019. We met at the kitchen of an old mental-health facility, where they set up operations for their burgeoning nonprofit Cultivate. The pair was just coming off a dizzying frenzy of media attention highlighting their work. Although they’d just spent a week or two sitting for national television interviews and fielding calls from others hoping to copycat their success, I couldn’t tell. Jim and Todd were buzzing with passion for feeding hungry kids.