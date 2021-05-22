May 21 - Jersey College, Lutheran Health open hospital-based nursing program
Lutheran Health Network and Jersey College have collaborated to establish a School of Nursing on Lutheran Hospital’s campus, serving the greater Fort Wayne region. The Jersey College Professional Nursing Program at Lutheran Hospital is a six-semester program, culminating in an Associate of Science degree in nursing, providing its graduates with opportunities to become a registered nurse. Inaugural classes begin in July, and students can enroll now.www.fwbusiness.com