newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

May 21 - Jersey College, Lutheran Health open hospital-based nursing program

By FWBW STAFF REPORT
fwbusiness.com
 1 day ago

Lutheran Health Network and Jersey College have collaborated to establish a School of Nursing on Lutheran Hospital’s campus, serving the greater Fort Wayne region. The Jersey College Professional Nursing Program at Lutheran Hospital is a six-semester program, culminating in an Associate of Science degree in nursing, providing its graduates with opportunities to become a registered nurse. Inaugural classes begin in July, and students can enroll now.

www.fwbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing And Nurses#Health Care#High School Students#Registered Nurses#A School Of Nursing#Lutheran Hospital#The Lutheran Hospital#Rn#Mha#Market Cno#Teaching#Science Degree#Inaugural Classes#Graduates#Clinical Application#Classroom#Well Educated Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Allen County, INwboi.org

May 17: COVID Numbers Improve

COVID-19 positivity rates are sliding down again around Indiana, including in northeast Indiana which is now at 5 percent after the weekend. Just under 40 percent of the state’s vaccine-eligible population is now fully-inoculated against the virus, and some area counties are offering the vaccines through their health departments along with other regular vaccinations.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Determined reader wins bike, helmet

Lynn Flick wasn't surprised one of her Glenwood Park Elementary School students earned the top prize in a statewide reading competition for third graders. Kapmuan Sang was determined to get the bicycle and helmet given to top readers, she said. “He was so far ahead of everybody,” Flick said. As...
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

INDOT hosting statewide job fair on May 20

STATEWIDE (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is hosting a job fair across the state on Thursday, May 20. The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Positions include full-time highway maintenance technicians with starting pay at $19 per hour and full-time equipment mechanics at $21.96 per hour.
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
Fort Wayne Bulletin

Fort Wayne COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Fort Wayne: 1. 2802 E State Blvd (260) 471-5521; 2. 4225 Hobson Rd (260) 422-7510; 3. 6310 E State Blvd (260) 493-1531; 4. 218 E Pettit Ave (260) 456-4736; 5. 601 E Dupont Rd (260) 637-6115; 6. 6002 St Joe Center Rd (260) 492-2054; 7. 5725 Coventry Ln (260) 432-2475; 8. 6309 Lima Rd 260-497-1010; 9. 5909 Illinois Rd 260-434-3910; 10. 10301 IN-37 260-492-1310; 11. 6736 Lima Rd 260-490-0626; 12. 4120 N Clinton St (260) 483-3185; 13. 7008 Bluffton Rd (260) 747-4136; 14. 1125 W State Blvd (260) 426-4487; 15. 10230 Chestnut Plaza Dr (260) 625-5949; 16. 11932 Lima Rd 260-637-6667; 17. 1701 E Paulding Rd 260-456-3429; 18. 6201 Stellhorn Rd 260-485-0755; 19. 110 Creighton Ave 260-456-1841; 20. 6730 Bluffton Rd 260-747-7563; 21. 10412 Coldwater Rd 260-637-0848; 22. 10211 Chestnut Plaza Dr 260-625-4831; 23. 2410 N Coliseum Blvd 260-483-5612; 24. 9030 US-24 260-432-7413; 25. 5830 N Clinton St 260-483-2191; 26. 6202 W Jefferson Blvd 260-432-5120; 27. 330 W State Blvd 260-482-5428; 28. 5435 E Dupont Rd 260-482-1653; 29. 10170 Maysville Rd 260-486-7295; 30. 5311 Coldwater Rd 260-484-4198; 31. 1710 Apple Glen Blvd 260-436-0113; 32. 10105 Lima Rd 260-490-6510; 33. 7502 N Southtown Crossing 260-441-7071;
Fort Wayne, INwboi.org

FWCS Awards Two Teachers With Teacher of the Year

Fort Wayne Community Schools named two Teachers of the Year for 2021, one an elementary school teacher and one a secondary teacher. A group of teachers and administrators, led by Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel, entered Tia McFarthing’s seventh grade classroom Monday morning to present her with the award.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Seventh grade teacher is an FWCS Teacher of the Year

Tia McFarthing wiped tears from her eyes this morning as Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel interrupted her lesson. He had an important message to deliver: McFarthing is the district's Teacher of the Year at the secondary level. The award was unexpected, especially this year, McFarthing said. "We are...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Study reveals more complete picture of city's famed nurse

As a graduate of the 1906 class of Hope Hospital Training School for Nurses (forerunner of Purdue Fort Wayne School of Nursing), Irene Byron was among a new group of well-trained nurses empowered to take on larger professional roles. After working as a private duty and Hope Hospital staff nurse,...
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

New name for KSM consulting

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based technology and data analytics consulting firm that sprouted from Katz, Sapper & Miller has undergone a rebranding and is expanding. KSM Consulting has adopted the new name of Resultant. In addition to the name change, Resultant says it currently has 45 new employee...
Fort Wayne, INhot1079fortwayne.com

Fort Wayne SOUP to host virtual event on June 24

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Submissions are now being accepted for the next Fort Wayne SOUP event, which will take place online on June 24. Community members with ideas to improve or positively impact our region are encouraged to submit ideas for consideration. Four ideas will be selected for the event. Ideas may be submitted here, until Thursday, May 27.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Community Update

POLLINATORS AND THEIR HABITATS FOR JUNIOR-LEVEL GIRL SCOUTS: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 12 to 16; offered by Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St. (tentatively, two days will be at a local farm or park); register at https://tickets.sciencecentral.org/Default.aspx?tagid=84; more information at 424-2400 ext. 427 or email druppert@sciencecentral.org. FAME ARTS...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Business people

Violet Ellowsky, an LPN at Byron Health Center, was named the winner of the LeadingAge Indiana Linda Woolley Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award for 2021. Heather Dorsett was promoted to assistant vice president: bank secrecy officer/special projects manager at First Federal Savings Bank in Huntington; and Andrea Nightenhelser was promoted to assistant vice president: operations manager.
Indiana StateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Indiana: 559 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 559 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and six additional deaths have been reported. A total of 13,069 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 417 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Indiana StateKokomo Perspective

Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed. The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County. The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

ACDH COVID-19 update – 5/16/2021

Today’s Allen County Department of Health, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, COVID-19 update:. Fort Wayne, Indiana (May 16, 2021) – Another 37 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 12 confirmed PCR cases and 25 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 41,066 cases and 678 deaths Sunday. The...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Letter carriers' food drive goes virtual again

As president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Summit City Branch 116, it is my privilege to represent the city letter carriers in Fort Wayne and much of the surrounding area. One of the ways letter carriers serve our community beyond delivering the mail is through the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Auburn, INEvening Star

Bowling teams spare time for BBBS fundraiser

KENDALLVILLE — Bowling is back, and people willing to get out and roll can help support northeast Indiana’s largest mentoring program. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana has long been famous for its Big and Little matches, where an adult volunteer mentor is paired with a child in need of a positive role model to spend quality time together.