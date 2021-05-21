newsbreak-logo
Jamestown, RI

A front row seat to the President’s Rhode Island stop and go.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe normal view out my office window is quite quiet and serene, however not the case yesterday during Biden’s stopover. With secret service, and the national guard securing the airport and the North Kingston Police insuring the crowd of watchers stayed their distance, it was anything but serene. The quick stop over attracted both sides of the political isle and each were quite vocal. It was nice to witness the 1st amendment.

