Charities

Philanthropic Response to India’s COVID-19 Crisis

By Alliance Magazine
givingcompass.org
 2 days ago

Here is an overview of philanthropic responses to India's COVID-19 surges, from foundation support to community-driven efforts. How can individual donors drive progress in relief funding? What long-term funding will be necessary to help India's recovery?. Read more about donors responding to COVID-19 in India. Candid, a non-profit that tracks...

Person
Azim Premji
#Venture Philanthropy#Charity#Global Financial Crisis#Charitable Philanthropy#Financial Support#Social Support#Charitable Work#Ashoka University#The Edelgive Foundation#Candid Tata Trusts#Alliance Magazine#Giving Compass#Fsg#Harvard Business Review#Philanthropic Responses#India Database#Covid Relief#Covid 19 Relief#Foundation Support#Indian Organisations
Public HealthThe New Yorker

The Politics Behind India’s COVID Crisis

Among the world’s autocratic populists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of India, is distinguished as a storyteller. He offers beguiling accounts of Hindu identity and Indian greatness, with the aid of allied newspapers and television networks, as well as on Twitter, where he has sixty-eight million followers and a phalanx of trolls. When the pandemic struck, last year, Modi summoned his loyal media barons and editors, who, according to the Prime Minister’s Web site, promised “inspiring and positive stories” about his government’s fight against the coronavirus. The country suffered tens of thousands of Covid-19 deaths in 2020, but forecasts of even more dire outcomes did not materialize. In January, at Davos, Modi boasted that India had “saved humanity from a big disaster by containing corona effectively.” He loosened restrictions and invited worshippers to the Kumbh Mela, a weeks-long Hindu festival that attracted millions of people. As spring arrived, he staged mass rallies during an election campaign in West Bengal, a state with a population of a hundred million. At a gathering on April 17th, he extended his arms and proclaimed, “Everywhere I look, as far as I can see, there are crowds.”
Public HealthSciDev.Net

Is Covid-19 overshadowing India’s child malnutrition crisis?

“India’s economic growth in recent decades has co-existed with alarming levels of chronic hunger and stunting. The country ranked 94th among 107 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2020, way behind many other developing countries. Now, new data suggest that child malnutrition might be worsening—fewer children in India are dying, but those who survive are more malnourished and anaemic in many states”*.
Public Healthnortheastern.edu

The COVID-19 crisis in India could cause a global economic chain reaction

The COVID-19 crisis in India could cause a global economic chain reaction. The pace of vaccinations in India continues to drop as cases of COVID-19 in the country soar—a humanitarian crisis that makes the country vulnerable to counterfeit medicines and could also have wide-reaching supply-chain consequences around the world, say Northeastern scholars of supply chain management and criminology.
Public HealthVogue

How Designers Can Support India’s Artisans & Factories Amid The Covid-19 Crisis

In the past week, India has reported over 2.7 million cases of Covid-19 and nearly 25,700 deaths, although both counts are thought to be significantly underestimated. Mass cremations in Delhi and Mumbai have pushed the Air Quality Index above 400 on some days (by comparison, in midtown New York, it’s 7), and the country’s already-fragile healthcare system has all but collapsed, with few hospital beds and a vanishing supply of oxygen tanks. New Delhi-based designer Rahul Mishra made 50 phone calls to locate a tank for his friend’s father, while Bodice’s Ruchika Sachdeva, also in New Delhi, searched everywhere to find one for a family member, only to discover the cylinder was empty.
Public Healthra.co

Delhi radio station Boxout.fm hosts 48-hour fundraiser stream for India's Covid-19 crisis

New Delhi alternative music station Boxout.fm has organised a weekend of music to help India's Covid-19 relief effort. A wide range of artists from the global music community will appear on the station over the weekend of May 15th and 16th, including Eomac, Juba, Photonz, Zed Bias, Coldcut, HAAi, DJ Vadim, Mungo's Hi Fi, Nala Brown and Future Female Sounds. Boxout.fm hopes to raise $6,810 by Wednesday, May 19th. All proceeds will go to GiveIndia, a non-profit organisation working to help Covid-19 patients, their families and frontline workers during India's current crisis. Launched in 2017, Boxout.fm broadcasts live from New Delhi 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Its aim is to give listeners a "peek into India’s rich cultural heritage and its growing, global outlook," through the radio, events and a label. Donate to the fundraiser here.
Public HealthCNN

The latest on Covid-19 and India's worsening crisis

India’s total tally of coronavirus cases has crossed the 23 million mark, as the country recorded 348,421 new cases on Wednesday, according to figures released by the health ministry. The total number of Covid-19 cases currently stands at 23,340,938. The country also reported a record death toll of 4,205 on...
Public HealthBBC

India's Covid crisis: The newsroom counting the uncounted

On 1 April, the wife and daughter of an editor of a leading newspaper in India's western state of Gujarat went to a state-run hospital to get the daughter a Covid-19 test. Waiting in the queue, they noticed two body bags on gurneys. Workers at the hospital in the capital, Gandhinagar, said the patients had died of Covid-19.
Public HealthGW Hatchet

Indian economists and activists talk climate change and India’s COVID-19 response

A panel of Indian economists and activists discussed India’s COVID-19 outbreak and environmental crises during a virtual event Wednesday. The panelists addressed health concerns India faces from climate change and the spread of the coronavirus, prompting solutions like governmental reform and improvements for sanitation infrastructure. The Institute for International Economic Policy and the Sigur Center for Asian Studies hosted the event – which was moderated by Jay Shambaugh, the co-director of the institute.
Charlotte, NCmynews13.com

Business owner raises funds to help India amid COVID-19 crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman with family in India is trying to make a difference a thousand miles away. Nidhi Shah moved to the U.S. from India in 2016. She owns Arni Fashion, an online jewelry business selling pieces made in India. Recently, she used the increasing popularity of her business to raise $1,000 to help India defeat its second wave of COVID-19.
Public HealthCNN

Indian American doctors pitch in with free telehealth advice during India's Covid-19 crisis

(CNN) — As the coronavirus crisis in India spirals out of control and its health care system crumbles, the Indian diaspora in the US is pitching in to help. Sitting thousands of miles away, unable to be there physically to help and feeling the grief and desperation of their loved ones back home, Indian American doctors provided friends and family with medical advice over phone and video calls.
Public Healthbitchmedia.org

In India’s COVID-19 Crisis, Social Media Does What Government Won’t

Ramya Srinivas felt anxious when the second wave of coronavirus hit India. She wanted to do something but obviously, stepping outside to assist wasn’t an option. So, she started volunteering with the Indian Civil Liberties Union (ICLU), where she signed up to help verify the leads she saw on social media about hospital beds. Though this work was rewarding, it was also taxing for her mental health. “There have been instances where someone called and requested an ICU bed because their oxygen level was really low, or they had critical health conditions,” she says. “But by the time I found a bed for them, the patient had expired.”
Public Healthlancerfeed.press

Indian-American students react to COVID-19 crisis in India

The images have resonated around the world. Funeral pyres are burning non-stop across India, long lines of COVID-19 patients are outside hospitals due to shortages of oxygen and critical medicine, hospitals are overwhelmed due to the sheer number of COVID-19 patients. That is the urgency of the COVID-19 situation in India. Along with a shortage of oxygen and other critical medical supplies, there has also been a massive shortage in the amount of COVID-19 vaccines, with Indian officials having to close down vaccine sites due to extreme limitations or no supply of the vaccine.
Public HealthMilford Daily News

India's government brought COVID-19 crisis on itself

The Indian government is primarily responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the nation. I am hearing daily accounts from my mother in India about relatives falling sick, getting hospitalized and worse. (My mother, thankfully, is among the tiny percentage of Indians who are fully vaccinated.) Since mid-April, India has...
Public HealthAnchorage Press

How India’s COVID-19 crisis became the worst in the world

PUNE, India — Mohanish Ellitam watched helplessly as his 49-year-old mother’s oxygen levels dipped dangerously and she gasped for air. “I could see her stomach rising and falling,” Ellitam said. “I was so scared.”. Watching his mother’s health deteriorate, Ellitam knew he couldn’t wait any longer. But in Shevgaon, a...