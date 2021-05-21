newsbreak-logo
AMC Entertainment Praises Wanda’s Near Decade Long Ownership of Industry Leading Movie Theatre Company

Business Wire
 3 days ago

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest operator of movie theatres, announced today that its heretofore largest shareholder, the Wanda Group, has sold this week most of its remaining shares in the movie theatre company. The shares were all sold through normal open market trading to a widely dispersed array of buyers on the New York Stock Exchange.

www.businesswire.com
