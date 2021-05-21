AMC Entertainment Praises Wanda’s Near Decade Long Ownership of Industry Leading Movie Theatre Company

Jam City, Inc. ("Jam City"), a leading mobile entertainment company behind some of the world's highest grossing and most enduring mobile games, and DPCM Capital, Inc. ("DPCM Capital") (XPOA) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by Emil Michael, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Jam City becoming a publicly listed company. The transaction values the combined company at an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Jam City Holdings, Inc. and its Class A common stock is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "JAM".