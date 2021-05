With about three weeks left in the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers from both parties say bipartisan budget negotiations have begun. "I think we're well on our way. In the House last week, our House Democratic appropriation committee chairs and revenue committee chairs met with our Republican counterparts, and we came to a common understanding of the basic numbers we're going to need to begin to work together on crafting a (fiscal year) 2022 budget," House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago said Thursday.