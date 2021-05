Candy Kay Williams, 56, of Elgin, died Dec. 29, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of her life will be held May 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Elgin Community Center. Refreshments will be provided. Memorial donations may be made to Crime Victim and Survivors Services in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.